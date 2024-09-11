Uswing Mojing is the New Title Sponsor of Junior World Golf Championships
Uswing Mojing eyewear and its lead ambassador Rose Zhang will be part of the festivities, including the 2025 championship in San Diego.
San Diego, CA, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The San Diego County Junior Golf Association, organizers of the annual Junior World Golf Championships, announced today a new title sponsor in Uswing Mojing (www.uswingmojing.com), makers of the world’s most innovative eyewear that is statistically proven to improve on-course performance. The 57th anniversary tournament, held annually in July, will once again welcome the world’s best junior golfers to San Diego for the competition. The event will be titled, Uswing Mojing Junior World Golf Championships, and LPGA phenom Rose Zhang, a Uswing ambassador, will take part in a signing ceremony at Torrey Pines Golf Course to launch the partnership.
The tournament will host over 1,200 juniors from 50 countries and 40 states showcasing its international representation and cultural diversity. The tournament has long been known as a recruiting haven for college coaches looking to identify the best players for their respective golf programs.
“We’re very excited to have Uswing Mojing as our new title sponsor. This event continues to bring the best junior players from around the world to San Diego,” said Megan Mahoney, Executive Director of the Uswing Mojing Junior World Championships. “Our tournament continues to grow each year in size and in talent and with Uswing Mojing involvement will certainly enhance the ongoing reputation of this premier event and their commitment to the health and well-being of junior golfers and Junior Golf.”
"This partnership is a landmark moment for Uswing Mojing, representing the culmination of our efforts to connect with the next generation of golf icons through our support of junior golf programs worldwide," said Warren Fong, founder of Uswing Mojing. "Golfers are known for adopting and refining their skills from a very young age. Through our partnership with the Junior World Golf Championships, we hope that the sport's future stars will embrace Uswing's ability to enhance performance and protect eye health. Our lenses filter out bright light and harmful UV rays while providing unmatched clarity."
Uswing, founded by Fong—a tech entrepreneur—originated from his personal quest to find the perfect golf sunglasses. Frustrated by the lack of suitable options on the market, Fong embarked on a mission to develop eyewear that addresses the unique visual challenges golfers face, such as accurate perception of green patterns and slopes.
With a team of experts in optics, optometry, physics, chemistry, and ergonomics, Fong dedicated nearly a decade to research and development. The result is the world's most innovative professional golf sunglasses. Uswing's eyewear not only protects golfers' eyes from the sun but also enhances their performance on the course. Statistical analysis from over 90 Tour and high-level amateur golfers shows aim improvement ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 inches.
Uswing's partner athletes include former Junior World Golf Championships participant and LPGA phenom Rose Zhang. Zhang embodies the brand's commitment to supporting and nurturing young talent. Her endorsement of Uswing's Mojing eyewear and involvement in this partnership will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of golfers to explore the advantages these innovative sunglasses offer on the course.
Many of the professionals at the top of PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and LPGA leaderboards faced their initial international competition at the Junior World Championships. The list of past champions includes Lorena Ochoa, Amy Alcott, Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson, Craig Stadler, Corey Pavin, John Cook, Billy Mayfair, Anthony Kim, Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann and six-time winner Tiger Woods to name a few.
For further information on the Uswing Mojing Junior World Golf Championship, please contact Rick Schloss at (619) 708-6007 or visit the website at www.juniorworldgolf.com.
About San Diego County Junior Golf Association:
Respected for pioneering junior golf programs since 1952, the San Diego County Junior Golf Association, the organizer of the Uswing Mojing Junior World Championships, is committed to enriching the lives of youth through the game of golf. The San Diego County Junior Golf Association has helped influence the lives of thousands of San Diegans with later success as business and civic leaders, parents, and individual citizens.
About Uswing Mojing:
Uswing is a leading golf technology company based in China, specializing in the development of innovative professional golf sunglasses. Founded by Warren Fong, Uswing has dedicated years of research and development to create eyewear that enhances golfers' visual performance on the course. By utilizing cutting-edge technology and collaborating with industry experts, Uswing is revolutionizing the way golfers protect their eyes and excel in the game. Uswing eyewear has been statistically proven to improve on-course performance through analysis gathered from 90+ Tour and high-level amateur golfers that showed aim improvement ranging from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches.
Contact
Fireworks Sports MarketingContact
Jake Duhaime
617-285-8087
fireworkssm.com
