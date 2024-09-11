Gjonaj Seeks UAW Endorsement
Rochester Hills, MI, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nik Gjonaj (Joan-eye), Republican candidate for Oakland County Executive, announced today that he supports Joe Rozell, and the members of UAW Local 889, in their negotiations with Oakland county for a pay raise simply to keep up with the cost of living. Gjonaj has asked to meet with the UAW and will seek their endorsement. Having grown up in a UAW household, he understands the needs of these hardworking employees.
"Seeing the huge number of UAW employees that attended the Oakland County Board of Commissioners meeting last week, it is clear that there are major problems in the negotiations between the County and the Local 889 as they try to seek an agreement on a contract.
"There continues to be major differences between the two parties. These disagreements are understandable given the fact that in a period of six years spending by Oakland County will have increased by 49% and in that same time frame taxes have increased by 44%.
"As the employees see wasteful spending and decisions like moving 700 employees out of beautiful buildings like the 10-year-old L. Brooks Patterson Executive Office Building to downtown Pontiac at a estimated cost of $140 million, it is easy to understand the concern and anger employees feel as their paychecks do not keep pace with the 20% inflation we have seen since 2019. At the same time, Coulter has hired far too many political cronies, pays them way too much money & yet ignores the needs of the real people who drive the County forward.
"When I become County Executive, we are going to cut programs such as the move to Pontiac and use that type of money to assure that our employees, the hard workers that are the heart of any organization, are compensated at a level that keeps pace with inflation and does not take away any of the other benefits they deserve. I will work with them as County Executive to see that they never have to come to the Board of Commissioners again to seek a fair contract," Nik Gjonaj said.
"It is clear County Executive Dave Coulter's massive spending has left the workers out in the cold. I'll cut the spending and at the same time work with the UAW to find common ground for the workers and the County," Gjonaj concluded.
Contact:
Steve Mitchell
248-891-2414
