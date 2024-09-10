Alignment Simple Solutions Wins 2nd Motor Top 20 Award in Three Years
ALSS – Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has won their second MOTOR Top 20 Award for the QuickTrick 5th Gen QuickString Alignment System.
Pelham, AL, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alignment Simple Solutions is proud to win its second MOTOR Top 20 Award for the 2024 competition. The groundbreaking 5th Gen QuickTrick QuickString is already a best seller for enthusiasts, racers and customizers.
The complete 5th Gen includes everything you need to measure caster, camber, toe and thrust angle. All in one easy and portable system. “This system has been a game changer for both professionals and enthusiasts,” says CEO, Tess Winningham. “We received a lot of requests for a total alignment solution and the QuickString hits all the marks. It is always our goal to provide innovative, accurate and affordable results when there is a need for a solution.”
Co-Founder and COO Gary Gann stated, “We are excited to introduce two more products by the end of this year. We are extremely grateful to our industry peers for honoring our products again. We are very proud to stand alongside some of the best in the aftermarket industry as a fellow awardee.”
Tess Winningham went on to say, “We are excited to provide this essential equipment for a growing market of enthusiasts. We’re truly proud of this system and the solutions we provide for the automotive and fleet industry in over 100 Country's to date.”
ALSS’ QuickTrick Product Line is an industry leader in portable wheel alignment equipment and accessories. Coming up on 15 years in business, all systems have been 3rd party tested for accuracy against the best known brands. QuickTrick products are accurate, affordable and are currently being used in over 100 countries and across industries from mobile mechanics, fleet managers, government and military as well as amateur and professional racers, award winning custom builders and automotive shops.
About ALSS QuickTrick
Alignment Simple Solutions manufactures QuickTrick Alignment Tools in the USA. QuickTrick portable tools are designed to improve performance and lengthen tire life through early and fast diagnosis of wheel alignment issues on any vehicle. QuickTrick provides the ability to reduce risk & damage through early detection without cumbersome equipment and eliminates the need for a lift when measuring. QuickTrick products come with a full money back guarantee and lifetime warranty on craftsmanship and are manufactured in the USA.
About MOTOR
MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst company, is one of the world’s premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough, and timely information. The MOTOR Top 20 Awards is the industry’s longest-running and most recognized award program.
About Hearst
Hearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses.
Contact
QuickTrick 5th Gen QuickString
The new 5th Gen QuickTrick QuickString is the only portable wheel alignment system that allows you to check caster, camber, toe (individual tires), and thrust angle for perfect alignment on any hard surface, all in one affordable kit.
