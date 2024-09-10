Hover Group Acquires Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG)
We are pleased to announce that Hover Group™ (hovergrp.com) has acquired Black Rock Marketing Group™ (blackrockmarketing.com), marking the union of two industry leaders dedicated to delivering comprehensive marketing solutions. This strategic acquisition merges Black Rock's extensive experience in traditional shopper marketing with Hover Group's expertise in tech-driven innovation, loyalty programs, and data analytics.
By joining forces, Hover Group and Black Rock Marketing Group will offer an enhanced portfolio of services, blending proven marketing strategies with cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of our clients. This partnership is designed to provide deeper insights, more effective strategies, and innovative solutions that drive measurable results in today's competitive landscape.
Hover Group sees this acquisition as an exciting step forward, combining the strengths of both companies to offer something truly unique. "We’re taking the solid foundation and bluechip clientele that Black Rock has built over the years and adding our tech and data expertise to elevate our service offerings to the next level," said Alex Verdurmen, Partner at Hover Group.
For Black Rock Marketing Group, this partnership is a natural evolution. "After 25 years of building a strong reputation in shopper marketing, joining forces with Hover Group allows us to expand that legacy with new tools and capabilities. It’s an opportunity to grow and continue delivering the high-quality results our clients expect, while also embracing the future of marketing," noted Tim Fallis, Owner at Black Rock Marketing Group.
As we move forward under this new partnership, the Black Rock name will continue to represent the commitment to quality and results that clients have trusted for over 25 years. We are excited about this new chapter and the expanded opportunities it will bring for our clients, partners, and teams. Together, we are stronger, more innovative, and poised to lead the future of marketing.
About Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG)
Black Rock Marketing Group (BRMG) (blackrockmarketing.com) is a leading full-service marketing agency specializing in bridging the gap between traditional marketing excellence and modern digital innovation. With a deep understanding of both in-store and digital commerce, BRMG provides a comprehensive suite of services, including brand development, advertising campaigns, digital transformation, customer engagement, and experiential marketing. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to crafting tailored strategies that drive growth and foster long-term customer loyalty. At BRMG, we pride ourselves on our ability to execute complex projects with precision, ensuring that our clients achieve their business objectives and stand out in an increasingly competitive market.
About Hover Group
Hover Group (hovergrp.com) is a forward-thinking business consultancy and development firm that specializes in integrating technology, analytics, and innovative strategies to drive growth and success for our clients. With a deep understanding of both digital and traditional markets, we offer a comprehensive range of services, including digital transformation, customer loyalty programs, data analytics, and e-commerce solutions. Our team of experts is dedicated to crafting customized strategies that not only meet the unique needs of each client but also position them for long-term success in an ever-evolving marketplace. At Hover Group, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, helping our clients innovate today and inspire tomorrow.
