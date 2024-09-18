Reveal Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership with Ceramics West and Expansion Into the Local Portland Market
Reveal Diagnostics, the leading provider of Cone Beam CT imaging services in the San Francisco Bay area, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location in Portland, Oregon.
Portland, OR, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Company announces milestone after 13 years of activity providing independent CBCT imaging and surgical planning services.
With the addition of the Portland location, Reveal Diagnostics expands its ability to offer local dentists and oral surgeons a comprehensive suite of services, from precise diagnostic information through 3D CBCT imaging to dental implant planning solutions.
This new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art imaging technology that can also support other healthcare professionals and their patients: ENT doctors, GPs and Upper Cervical Chiropractors.
It expands Reveal Diagnostics’ footprint into the Pacific Northwest, enabling the organization to offer its cutting-edge services to a wider audience.
Robert Chen, owner of Reveal Guides, commented: “Our expansion into the Portland market furthers our goal of bringing high-quality CBCT imaging solutions to every practice. We hope to be one small piece in a broader push for elevated quality of care.
Along with the new imaging facility, Reveal extends its premium digital implant planning and surgical guide services to the new market.
With the support of Charles Banh and the Ceramics West team, Reveal continues to offer unparalleled service and accuracy in the lab products.
The new Portland facility joins Reveal Diagnostics’ extensive network of locations, which includes San Francisco, Mountain View, Oakland, San Jose, Fremont, and Hayward.
Healthcare providers and patients in the Portland area can now access the latest in Cone Beam CT imaging technology, benefiting from Reveal Diagnostics’ commitment to accurate, reliable, and safe imaging services.
About Reveal Diagnostics (www.revealdiagnostics.com)
Reveal Diagnostics' advanced imaging technology delivers a wide range of Cone Beam CT imaging solutions to help doctors perform precise procedures while lowering patients’ radiation exposure by as much as 75%. The leading independent imaging network provides 3D / 2D CBCT scans in seven locations: San Francisco, Mountain View, Oakland, San Jose, Fremont, Hayward, and Portland. To learn more about Reveal Diagnostics, please contact us at (415) 837-5990 or info@revealdiagnostics.com
Contact
Aimee Knight
415-837-5990
www.revealdiagnostics.com
otilia@radiology.marketing
