New Study Compares the Dell Precision 5690 vs. the Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch on AI and Creative Workload Performance and Sustainability
A Principled Technologies study found that the Dell Precision 5690 mobile workstation outperformed a similarly configured Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch on AI and creative workloads and offered advantages in security and manageability. The Dell system was also easier to repair, which can support sustainability efforts and help companies save by avoiding replacement costs.
Durham, NC, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Professionals across many fields are boosting efficiency by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) applications into their workflows. While the use cases for AI vary widely, one thing these applications almost always have in common is requiring a lot of computational resources. For creative workers who are used to needing powerful systems to run graphics-intensive workloads effectively, adding AI to the mix increases their computing requirements.
To help decision makers shopping for systems for workers using AI and creative applications, Principled Technologies conducted a study of the Dell Precision 5690 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H and an NVIDIA RTX 3500 Ada 12GB GDDR6 graphics processing unit (GPU) and the Apple MacBook Pro 16" with an M3 Max processor and a 40‑core GPU.
They investigated performance on AI and creative workloads, the effort involved in managing and securing each system, and how easy it was to replace parts. On one AI workload, ResNet-50, the Precision 5690 processed 67 times as many queries per second as the MacBook Pro. And on a creative workload, the Dell workstation rendered a sequence of a sample 3D scene in less than 20 minutes, while the MacBook Pro needed 1 hour and 19 minutes to perform the task.
The report provides these results and those from several more AI and creative workloads on which the Dell workstation excelled. It also explores management and security advantages of the Dell system and how it can support sustainability initiatives by being easier to repair. The report states, “component replacement on the MacBook Pro, when possible, was much more complicated than it was on the Precision 5690 system, taking from 4 to 10 times as long to complete.“
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/n3vx8MU or view the infographic at https://facts.pt/Bz1S5jb.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
