New Study Compares the Dell Precision 5690 vs. the Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch on AI and Creative Workload Performance and Sustainability

A Principled Technologies study found that the Dell Precision 5690 mobile workstation outperformed a similarly configured Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch on AI and creative workloads and offered advantages in security and manageability. The Dell system was also easier to repair, which can support sustainability efforts and help companies save by avoiding replacement costs.