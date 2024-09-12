Montgomery County Joins “Meditate America,” a National Campaign Providing Transcendental Meditation for Local Residents During these Stressful Times
A local group of prominent physicians, business leaders, and other professionals will launch “Meditate Montgomery County,” a public awareness campaign, with a news conference on Thursday, September 19, at 4 pm ET. This follows "Meditate America" a national public awareness campaign being launched simultaneously in more than 50 cities showcasing the evidence-based benefits of the Transcendental Meditation Technique ™ as an antidote to the escalating stress levels in the whole country.
Rockville, MD, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- News Conference and Group Meditation
September 19, 4 PM ET, 5504 Edson Lane, Rockville, MD 20852
Meditate Montgomery County Launches on September 15
A local group of prominent physicians, business leaders, and other professionals who practice the Transcendental Meditation Technique ™ will launch “Meditate Montgomery County,” a public awareness campaign, with a news conference on Thursday, September 19, at 4 pm ET.
The event will highlight the crisis of escalating stress and anxiety among local residents—and showcase the research-proven health benefits of Transcendental Meditation™ for both adults and children.
The news conference will follow the livestream of the national inauguration of Meditate America” on Thursday, September 12, hosted by Hugh Jackman. Featured presenters will include Dr. Tony Nader, neuroscientist, global TM ™ expert and bestselling author of Consciousness Is All There Is; US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; and women’s health advocate and NBC News Special Anchor Maria Shriver.
The public can watch the livestream of “Meditate America” for free at live.meditateamerica.org, Sept. 12 at 7:45 PM (ET).
“Meditate America” is a national public awareness campaign being launched simultaneously in more than 50 cities showcasing the evidence-based benefits of meditation as an antidote to the escalating stress levels in the whole country.
The American Psychological Association warns that a superficial characterization of life being “back to normal” is obscuring the post-traumatic effects on mental and physical health that has risen to 20 percent of the adult population.
In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General described the status of adolescent mental health as the "defining public health crisis of our lifetime."
Later the same year, a study at Harvard reported that 18-to-25-year olds are twice as likely as adolescents to report the symptoms of anxiety disorders or major depression.
The Mental Health Association of Maryland points out that nearly half of all mental health disorders begin before age fourteen, with 75 percent emerging by age twenty-four.
Gen Z adults and younger millennials are “completely overwhelmed” by stress reporting incapacitating stress levels over half the time. And the cost is staggering. US employers face $300 billion each year.
During the local campaign, from September 12 through November 12, free TM introductory sessions will be held online and in person at the Bethesda TM Center. Course fees to learn Transcendental Meditation will be reduced by up to 50 percent, and the “Meditate Montgomery County Fund” is being created to provide scholarships for TM instruction for people in need.
More than 400 published studies have found Transcendental Meditation to be a highly effective technique for reducing stress-related disorders, including PTSD, high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, and insomnia, while increasing creativity, energy, resilience and focus. Transcendental Meditation is taught through a nonprofit educational organization.
For interviews and more information about “Meditate Montgomery County,” please contact Katie Grose, kgrose@TM.org. For more information about Transcendental Meditation, please visit https://TM.org.
“Even after meditating for years, studying the many peer-reviewed articles that show physical and mental benefits for TM, and writing a book on the subject (Transcendence), I am still astonished that this ancient technique can do many things that elude even our most sophisticated drugs. It has often occurred to me that if TM could be put into a capsule and marketed like a pharmaceutical, it would be a billion dollar blockbuster.” - Norman Rosenthal, MD, Psychiatrist, researcher, and best-selling author
Advisory Board
W. Scott Gould
CEO Mountain Lake Associates, LLC and Former Deputy Secretary
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Norman E. Rosenthal, MD
Clinical Professor of Psychiatry
Georgetown University Medical School
Commander Fred Therrien
USN Retired
Stuart Rothenberg, MD
Chief Medical Officer,
David Lynch Foundation
National Director, TM Health Professionals
William Stixrud, Ph.D.
Clinical Neuropsychologist
Founder, The Stixrud Group
Eileen Lawrence
Cofounder and Senior Advisor
Coherent Digital
Anne T. Henderson
Cofounder, Sr. Consultant
National Association for Family, School and Community Engagement
Mandi Booth
CMN
Alessandra Cuffaro
Virtuoso Violinist
Faculty, The Catholic University
of America
Contact
Bethesda TM CenterContact
Katie Grose
207-450-9154
tm.org/bethesda
