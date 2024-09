Montgomery County Joins “Meditate America,” a National Campaign Providing Transcendental Meditation for Local Residents During these Stressful Times

Rockville, MD, September 12, 2024 --( PR.com )-- News Conference and Group MeditationSeptember 19, 4 PM ET, 5504 Edson Lane, Rockville, MD 20852Meditate Montgomery County Launches on September 15A local group of prominent physicians, business leaders, and other professionals who practice the Transcendental Meditation Technique ™ will launch “Meditate Montgomery County,” a public awareness campaign, with a news conference on Thursday, September 19, at 4 pm ET.The event will highlight the crisis of escalating stress and anxiety among local residents—and showcase the research-proven health benefits of Transcendental Meditation™ for both adults and children.The news conference will follow the livestream of the national inauguration of Meditate America” on Thursday, September 12, hosted by Hugh Jackman. Featured presenters will include Dr. Tony Nader, neuroscientist, global TM ™ expert and bestselling author of Consciousness Is All There Is; US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; and women’s health advocate and NBC News Special Anchor Maria Shriver.The public can watch the livestream of “Meditate America” for free at live.meditateamerica.org , Sept. 12 at 7:45 PM (ET).“Meditate America” is a national public awareness campaign being launched simultaneously in more than 50 cities showcasing the evidence-based benefits of meditation as an antidote to the escalating stress levels in the whole country.The American Psychological Association warns that a superficial characterization of life being “back to normal” is obscuring the post-traumatic effects on mental and physical health that has risen to 20 percent of the adult population.In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General described the status of adolescent mental health as the "defining public health crisis of our lifetime."Later the same year, a study at Harvard reported that 18-to-25-year olds are twice as likely as adolescents to report the symptoms of anxiety disorders or major depression.The Mental Health Association of Maryland points out that nearly half of all mental health disorders begin before age fourteen, with 75 percent emerging by age twenty-four.Gen Z adults and younger millennials are “completely overwhelmed” by stress reporting incapacitating stress levels over half the time. And the cost is staggering. US employers face $300 billion each year.During the local campaign, from September 12 through November 12, free TM introductory sessions will be held online and in person at the Bethesda TM Center. Course fees to learn Transcendental Meditation will be reduced by up to 50 percent, and the “Meditate Montgomery County Fund” is being created to provide scholarships for TM instruction for people in need.More than 400 published studies have found Transcendental Meditation to be a highly effective technique for reducing stress-related disorders, including PTSD, high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, and insomnia, while increasing creativity, energy, resilience and focus. Transcendental Meditation is taught through a nonprofit educational organization.For interviews and more information about “Meditate Montgomery County,” please contact Katie Grose, kgrose@TM.org . For more information about Transcendental Meditation, please visit https://TM.org.“Even after meditating for years, studying the many peer-reviewed articles that show physical and mental benefits for TM, and writing a book on the subject (Transcendence), I am still astonished that this ancient technique can do many things that elude even our most sophisticated drugs. It has often occurred to me that if TM could be put into a capsule and marketed like a pharmaceutical, it would be a billion dollar blockbuster.” - Norman Rosenthal, MD, Psychiatrist, researcher, and best-selling authorAdvisory BoardW. Scott GouldCEO Mountain Lake Associates, LLC and Former Deputy SecretaryU.S. Department of Veterans AffairsNorman E. Rosenthal, MDClinical Professor of PsychiatryGeorgetown University Medical SchoolCommander Fred TherrienUSN RetiredStuart Rothenberg, MDChief Medical Officer,David Lynch FoundationNational Director, TM Health ProfessionalsWilliam Stixrud, Ph.D.Clinical NeuropsychologistFounder, The Stixrud GroupEileen LawrenceCofounder and Senior AdvisorCoherent DigitalAnne T. HendersonCofounder, Sr. ConsultantNational Association for Family, School and Community EngagementMandi BoothCMNAlessandra CuffaroVirtuoso ViolinistFaculty, The Catholic Universityof America