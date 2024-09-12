Montgomery County Joins “Meditate America,” a National Campaign Providing Transcendental Meditation for Local Residents During these Stressful Times

A local group of prominent physicians, business leaders, and other professionals will launch “Meditate Montgomery County,” a public awareness campaign, with a news conference on Thursday, September 19, at 4 pm ET. This follows "Meditate America" a national public awareness campaign being launched simultaneously in more than 50 cities showcasing the evidence-based benefits of the Transcendental Meditation Technique ™ as an antidote to the escalating stress levels in the whole country.