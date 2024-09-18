Napoleon Media Unveils New Animated YouTube Series: "Nightmare On PR Street"

Napoleon Media announces the launch of its new animated YouTube series, "Nightmare On PR Street," which explores the chaotic world of celebrity public relations. The series offers a comedic and satirical look at the horror stories publicists endure while managing high-profile PR disasters, inspired by real-life celebrity scandals. Each episode showcases a different PR fiasco, providing viewers with an insider's perspective on the drama behind the scenes.