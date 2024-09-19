Power Your Job Search with Mental Wellness Guide Created by the Adam Project Org

Millions of people are searching for a new job. Naturally, an emotional part of the journey is the anxiety and depression that can accompany the search. So many unknowns. So many stressors. Argggggggghhhhhhhhh. It doesn't have to be that way. Their new guide provides tips and resources for all parts of the journey including: The Job Hunt, Interviewing, The Offer, Lay-offs and Terminations, Burnout, Search Tips, and Recommended Resources. Something for everybody. Written by volunteers.