Power Your Job Search with Mental Wellness Guide Created by the Adam Project Org
Millions of people are searching for a new job. Naturally, an emotional part of the journey is the anxiety and depression that can accompany the search. So many unknowns. So many stressors. Argggggggghhhhhhhhh. It doesn't have to be that way. Their new guide provides tips and resources for all parts of the journey including: The Job Hunt, Interviewing, The Offer, Lay-offs and Terminations, Burnout, Search Tips, and Recommended Resources. Something for everybody. Written by volunteers.
Franklin Lakes, NJ, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Adam Project Org Launches its New Guide: "Power Your Job Search With Mental Wellness" to Support Job Seekers, Layoff Victims, and Burned-Out Employees
In an era where job seeking can often lead to overwhelming stress and burnout, The Adam Project is excited to announce the release of its latest guide, "Power Your Job Search With Mental Wellness." This essential guide (free) is tailored for job seekers and employees feeling the weight of burnout, offering practical strategies and resources designed to enhance mental wellness throughout the job loss and job search process.
The skill-building toolkit serves as a comprehensive resource, addressing the emotional and psychological challenges that can arise during the job search. It provides readers with actionable tips to foster resilience and maintain a positive mindset while navigating the often daunting landscape of employment opportunities.
Key Highlights of the Guide:
● Mental Wellness Strategies: Explore techniques for managing uncertainty, stress, anxiety, and burnout, ensuring that mental health remains a priority during the job search.
● Stage-by-Stage Resources: The booklet includes a curated list of resources tailored to each phase of the job hunt - from self-confidence and stress management, to resume building and interview preparation, to managing rejection. Expert Insights: Gain valuable advice from mental health professionals and career coaches on how to balance the search for employment with mental well-being.
● Mindfulness Practices: Discover mindfulness exercises that can help ground job seekers, promoting clarity and focus in their search efforts.
"Job seeking can be an incredibly taxing experience, especially for those already feeling burned out," said Howie Gerver, President of TheAdamProject.org. "Our goal with the 'Power Your Job Search With Mental Wellness' guide is to provide a supportive and actionable framework that helps individuals reclaim and promote their mental well-being while pursuing rewarding career opportunities,” says Carolyn Thayer-Azoff, a key contributor to the booklet and a strategic advisor to The Adam Project. The guide is available to everyone, starting September 19, 2024.
To celebrate the launch, TheAdamProject.org will host a free virtual workshop in October, featuring discussions around mental health in the job search process and practical exercises to boost resilience. For more information or to get a copy of "Power Your Job Search With Mental Wellness, please visit www.TheAdamProject.org, click on Free Resources and enter “Power Your Job Search With Mental Wellness” in the search bar or kindly email us at Hello@TheAdamProject.org and we will email the guide.
About TheAdamProject.org:
TheAdamProject.org is dedicated to providing free tools and resources that promote mental wellness in the workplace, home, and beyond. Through innovative programs and materials, The Adam Project aims to empower individuals to thrive in their careers and personal lives while prioritizing their mental health in a stigma-free manner.
Howie Gerver
www.TheAdamProject.org
Email: Hello@TheAdamProject.org
