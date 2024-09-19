New Techno-Thriller "IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse" Mirrors Recent High-Tech Attacks in the Middle East

Dr. David Martorano's novel "IMMORTALITY" has demonstrated increasing relevance following recent technological attacks in Lebanon. The novel, depicting a world controlled by powerful AIs, echoes the recent alleged Israeli attacks on Hezbollah via remote-detonated devices. Martorano's story warns of the ethical dilemmas in advanced technology use. The book is available on Amazon, Audible and the local booksellers.