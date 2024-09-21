Do Good HQ is a New Destination for Common Sense Sustainability
Dedicated site offers honest and impartial recommendations from industry experts on everything from eco-friendly appliances to sustainable fashion.
Philadelphia, PA, September 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With rising concern over environmental issues such as ocean plastics, the carbon footprint of fast fashion, and even exposure to “forever chemicals,” uncertainty surrounding everyday products is giving pause to many. In response, the website DoGoodHQ.co, along with its expert contributors, is providing guidance for those who’d like to become more conscious consumers.
DoGoodHQ is supplying information about the types of materials, manufacturing processes, and products that can be considered sustainable - and will stand the test of time in a number of common household categories.
“We all want to create safe, restful homes without putting a strain on the planet, but the eco-friendly choices out there can be confusing and overwhelming,” said Wendy Toth, Head of Content for DoGoodHQ. “Finding ways to educate the everyday consumer on what is realistic for their lives and budgets is what we call ‘common sense sustainability,’ and it’s a core part of our mission. This site is our opportunity to help everyday people be kind to themselves and the planet.”
Criteria such as environmental and organic certifications, material type, and durability are among some of the many points of comparison used by the team of insiders to assess, compare, and recommend products across a wide array of categories. Examples of product and brand-related articles include Non Toxic Waffle Maker, Non Toxic Blender, and Cozy Earth Pajamas and More. In the site’s popular “Think” category you’ll find deep dives into common materials, for example, Does Lyocell Shrink?
Product reviews and recommendations are written by trusted professional journalists who have experience digging up the substance behind sustainability claims. They’re also always on the lookout for fun and trending stories such as Fish Food Golf Balls for an Eco-Friendly Game.
“Doing good doesn’t mean being perfect,” says Toth. “We want our readers to know that they have options; When they’re ready to start a more sustainable lifestyle, we’ll be here.”
