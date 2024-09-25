Levin|Brown Architects Expands National Presence
Levin|Brown Architects Expands Presence with New Florida Office in Palm Beach Gardens. Leading Architectural Firm Broadens Service Area to Meet Growing Demand in Southeast Region. Main Office to Remain in Baltimore, Maryland.
Baltimore, MD, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Levin/Brown Architects, an architectural firm known for its innovative, client-centered designs, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. This strategic expansion demonstrates the firm's ongoing commitment to serving a growing client base in the Southeast, particularly in Florida's vibrant and fast-growing market, which is increasingly focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly architectural designs.
The new Palm Beach Gardens office will enable Levin/Brown Architects to offer its comprehensive suite of architectural services across the state, encompassing residential, commercial, healthcare, and institutional projects. With over 40 years of experience, Levin/Brown Architects has built a national reputation for design excellence, bringing a legacy of award-winning projects to the diverse and expanding Florida market.
"The decision to expand into Florida aligns with the growing demand we've seen in the Southeast for our unique blend of creative design and practical solutions," said Rebecca Levin Kent, AIA, CDT, LEED AP, Managing Partner and Vice President of Marketing at Levin/Brown Architects. "Our team is dedicated to providing thoughtful, context-driven design that reflects each region's unique character and needs, and this new office will allow us to strengthen our relationships with clients in Florida and the surrounding areas."
Rebecca Kent has been appointed Managing Partner of Levin/Brown & Associates, recognizing her leadership and dedication to the firm's success. With over 20 years of experience in architectural design and project management, she has played a vital role in many of the firm's most notable projects. As Managing Partner, Rebecca will continue to uphold the client-focused approach that defines Levin/Brown & Associates, marking a new chapter for the firm.
Heading the Palm Beach Gardens office is Jay Brown, AIA, LEED AP, Vice President, and Founder (Hon.). Jay brings decades of expertise in a range of architectural services, including residential, commercial, and healthcare design. His leadership in Florida's architectural landscape and deep knowledge of the local market will guide the firm's efforts to deliver creative, sustainable, and functional designs tailored to the state's distinctive environment.
"We are thrilled to be entering this dynamic market," said Mark Levin, AIA, President and Founding Partner. "Florida's booming growth offers incredible opportunities, and we're excited to contribute to the state's architectural evolution. Our goal is to design spaces that serve their functional purposes and enrich the communities in which they are built."
The firm's commercial interiors division will continue to be led by Lori Brown, Director of Commercial Interiors, whose experience in transforming interior spaces for diverse commercial projects will enhance the firm's ability to deliver comprehensive, integrated design solutions to clients across Florida.
Levin/Brown Architects' portfolio includes a wide range of notable projects, from award-winning healthcare facilities to custom residences, institutional buildings, and religious architecture. With a longstanding commitment to sustainable and innovative design, the Palm Beach Gardens office will extend the firm's comprehensive capabilities to meet the state's diverse architectural demands, offering expertise in areas such as adaptive reuse, luxury residential design, and LEED-certified projects.
For more information about Levin/Brown Architects and its new Palm Beach Gardens office, please visit www.levinbrown.com or contact Rebecca Kent at Becky@levinbrown.com.
About Levin/Brown Architects
Levin/Brown Architects is a multi-disciplinary architectural firm based in Baltimore, MD, with a proven track record of excellence in design and client service. Specializing in residential, commercial, healthcare, and institutional projects, the firm integrates innovative design with a focus on sustainability, functionality, and aesthetics. With a team of highly skilled professionals and over four decades of experience, Levin/Brown Architects is dedicated to delivering inspiring architectural solutions across the U.S.
Media Contact:
Rebecca Levin Kent, AIA, CDT, LEED AP, Managing Partner and Vice President of Marketing
Levin|Brown Architects
Phone: 410-581-0104
Email: Becky@levinbrown.com
Website: www.levinbrown.com (website update coming in October)
