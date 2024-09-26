League Inc. Launches MSP IT Division Amid Growing Industry Demand
League Inc, a rapidly growing investment holding company based in Santa Clarita, CA, expands into the MSP Industry
Santa Clarita, CA, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- League Inc., an investment holding company based in Santa Clarita, CA, which manages nearly 40 companies, has announced the launch of its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) division. This move positions League to capitalize on the rapidly growing MSP market, which is expected to reach $557 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028. As businesses increasingly prioritize digital transformation, League’s new division aims to deliver cutting-edge IT solutions focusing on cybersecurity, cloud management, and streamlined operations.
The MSP industry’s rapid growth is driven by the increasing complexity of IT systems, with 59% of businesses now outsourcing their IT management to external providers. Cloud adoption continues to skyrocket, with over 90% of enterprises currently using cloud-based services. League’s entry into the MSP market aligns with these trends, as it allows businesses to enhance their IT infrastructure through tailored, data-driven solutions.
League has had a strong track record of developing technology platforms for acquisitions in the financial and tax services industries. Given the market conditions, it made sense for the firm to expand its services. Strategically to expand the company with intention, the League has brought on Kevin Hong, former CEO of Destroy Drive and current CEO of Kintarra Technologies. His job will focus on building out the current team as well as architecting the service offerings. The new division will focus on enhancing operational efficiency, bolstering security protocols, and accelerating digital transformation for businesses of all sizes.
League Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the strategic nature of this launch:
"Entering the MSP space reflects our broader commitment to helping businesses harness the power of technology. Our MSP division will not only manage IT environments but transform them into competitive solutions for businesses by leveraging AI. We aim to drive automation, enhance security, and enable smarter decision-making. We are confident that this new venture will continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the IT industry."
League’s focus would be on creating proactive, forward-thinking solutions to meet the needs of businesses in a highly competitive and technology-driven world. The MSP division is expected to address critical concerns such as data security, cloud infrastructure management, and compliance with rapidly evolving regulatory standards.
League’s MSP solutions will incorporate advanced analytics and digitalization solutions to proactively monitor and optimize clients' IT environments. By doing so, League aims to prevent downtime, improve operational efficiency, and ensure seamless integration of new technologies.
The global shift toward remote work and cloud solutions has increased demand for reliable MSP services, with spending on cloud IT infrastructure forecasted to reach $118 billion by 2025. As companies move to adopt hybrid and remote work models, the need for scalable IT support is more pressing than ever. League's new division is poised to meet this demand head-on, helping businesses modernize their operations while maintaining a secure and agile IT environment.
Kevin Hong
818-636-0839
www.Kintarra.com
