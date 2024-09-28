73-Year-Old Dorothy Erlanger Completes Olympic National Championship Triathlon After Just Four Months of Training
In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, 73-year-old Dorothy Erlanger has successfully completed the USA Triathlon National Championship Olympic triathlon, overcoming significant challenges, including a limb length difference and a decade-long hiatus from training. From Dorothy: “This experience has shown me that with determination and the right mindset, anything is possible. I hope to inspire others to take that first step toward their own goals.”
Richmond, VA, September 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, 73-year-old Dorothy Erlanger has successfully completed the USA Triathlon National Championship Olympic triathlon, overcoming significant challenges, including a limb length difference and a decade-long hiatus from training. With only four months of focused training, Dorothy swam a mile, biked 25 miles, and ran a 10K, proving that age is no barrier to achieving extraordinary goals.
The race, which took place in Atlantic City New Jersey on September 14, included over 1500 athletes from across the USA and age groups from teens to eighties.
Dorothy's journey is not just about completing a triathlon; it’s a testament to the power of perseverance and the belief that it’s never too late to start anew. As an ovarian cancer survivor, she embodies the spirit of overcoming odds, inspiring countless others to take on their challenges, no matter how daunting they may seem.
“I did it! I finished!” exclaimed Dorothy after crossing the finish line. “This experience has shown me that with determination and the right mindset, anything is possible. I hope to inspire others to take that first step toward their own goals.”
And, coming soon… the event has been documented with stunning video footage and B-roll showcasing Dorothy’s incredible journey. This inspiring story highlights not only her physical achievements but also her mental and emotional resilience.
Dorothy loves talking about the journey, insights on overcoming challenges, and tips for anyone looking to start their own fitness journey, regardless of age or circumstance.
About Dorothy Erlanger:
Dorothy Erlanger is an inspirational speaker and motivator who shares her story of overcoming adversity to empower others. With a focus on resilience and starting anew, she encourages people of all ages to embrace their challenges and pursue their dreams.
Dorothy is available for interviews to share her journey, insights on overcoming challenges, and tips for anyone looking to start their own fitness journey, regardless of age or circumstance. She speaks to organizations and conventions.
For media inquiries, to request video footage, or to schedule an interview please contact Dorothy Erlanger at 1-804-928-8232 (voice or text) or email derlanger@erlanger-inc.com
Contact
Dorothy Erlanger
1-804-928-8232
dorothyerlanger.com
