73-Year-Old Dorothy Erlanger Completes Olympic National Championship Triathlon After Just Four Months of Training

In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, 73-year-old Dorothy Erlanger has successfully completed the USA Triathlon National Championship Olympic triathlon, overcoming significant challenges, including a limb length difference and a decade-long hiatus from training. From Dorothy: “This experience has shown me that with determination and the right mindset, anything is possible. I hope to inspire others to take that first step toward their own goals.”