Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Strongsville
Strongsville, OH, September 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Strongsville which prepares to open on October 4. Owner Mukilambigai Sivanandam has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make his dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Strongsville area.
Best Brains is well established in Ohio, with over 5 centers across the state and many more in active development. As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Mukilambigai says, "In my experience education and learning are the most important tools for personal and professional growth. So I want to open a learning center which could provide both. He believes that the concern about decreasing focus on individual students is a significant one in education. As class sizes increase, resources become limited, and standardized testing pressures mount, it can be challenging for educators to provide personalized attention to each student."
Mukilambigai’s goal is to highlight the positive impact Best Brains can have on students' lives and emphasize the center's commitment to supporting their development in all aspects.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US, Canada, India and Australia. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Strongsville can improve the academic performance of your child, call 440-459-0000 or email strongsville@bestbrains.com.
Best Brains is well established in Ohio, with over 5 centers across the state and many more in active development. As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Mukilambigai says, "In my experience education and learning are the most important tools for personal and professional growth. So I want to open a learning center which could provide both. He believes that the concern about decreasing focus on individual students is a significant one in education. As class sizes increase, resources become limited, and standardized testing pressures mount, it can be challenging for educators to provide personalized attention to each student."
Mukilambigai’s goal is to highlight the positive impact Best Brains can have on students' lives and emphasize the center's commitment to supporting their development in all aspects.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US, Canada, India and Australia. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Strongsville can improve the academic performance of your child, call 440-459-0000 or email strongsville@bestbrains.com.
Contact
Best Brains Learning CentersContact
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Categories