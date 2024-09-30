Aalo Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Aalo Atomics, a leading developer of small modular nuclear reactors that provide safer, more efficient and cost-effective power, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance, emphasized the importance of this partnership: “Aalo is revolutionizing the future of energy with their groundbreaking mico-reactors, aiming to make nuclear power more affordable and scalable enough to meet the world’s growing energy needs. We’re proud to have the visionaries at Aalo on TNA’s team.”
Matt Loszak, cofounder and CEO of Aalo, highlighted, “The Texas Nuclear Alliance is a vital player in advancing nuclear energy policy and fostering political support in the state. Their work has been instrumental in shaping a pro-nuclear environment, and we’ve had a fantastic experience collaborating with them so far. As we look ahead, we believe the future of nuclear energy in Texas is incredibly promising—and this is just the beginning of an exciting journey.”
About Aalo Atomics
Aalo Atomics is a nuclear engineering company dedicated to making reactor deployment both highly predictable and economical. Aalo specializes in factory-fabricated 10 MWe micro-reactors, with a mission to achieve a cost of electricity as low as 3¢ per kWh, maintaining high safety standards while making nuclear power affordable enough to meet over fifty percent of the world’s clean energy needs. In 2024, Aalo’s first product, the Aalo-1 reactor, inspired by INL’s MARVEL, received a Siting Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) from the Department of Energy (DOE) for commercial deployment at INL. Aalo's reactors utilize metallic coolant and fuel, allowing them to produce up to 10 times more energy than competing technologies of similar size. Additionally, Aalo has implemented a simplified safety system using UZrH fuel, which automatically shuts down the reactor if it overheats.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
TNA is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
