Grief Coach U Addresses Urgent Need for Grief Coaching After Hurricane Helene
Grief Coach University addresses the urgent need for grief coaches following Hurricane Helene. As communities recover, the emotional toll is immense. Dr. Leelo Bush, PhD, a multi-hurricane survivor, offers insight and a free "Grief Recovery Action Plan: First Steps" to support victims. From October 1-8, 2024, GCU offers a 50% tuition reduction to support disaster relief personnel.
Cape Coral, FL, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As communities across the region recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, the emotional toll is only beginning to surface. The increased need for grief coaching to help individuals navigate the emotional aftermath of this disaster has never been more urgent. Grief Coach University (Grief Coach U), a leader in grief coach training and certification, is stepping forward to address this critical need.
Dr. Leelo Bush, PhD, founder of the Joy Restoration / Christian Grief Coach Certification program and a multi-hurricane survivor, knows firsthand the trauma caused by hurricanes. She and her husband, Evan, lost the entire contents of their home during Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022. After spending months restoring their home, they faced another evacuation during Hurricane Helene as their home came dangerously close to flooding once again.
"Having lived through these disasters, I understand the deep emotional impact they have on individuals and communities," says Dr. Bush. "Our society is not prepared for the mental health crisis that follows such events. Certified grief coaches are essential in helping survivors heal and rebuild their lives emotionally."
To support those affected by Hurricane Helene, Grief Coach U is offering a free downloadable guide, the Official Grief Recovery Action Plan: First Steps, available at griefcoachu.com. This practical guide is designed to help hurricane victims take immediate steps toward emotional recovery.
To support the urgent need for grief coaches, from October 1-8, 2024, Grief Coach University is offering a 50% tuition reduction to support everyone in need of grief coach training, including disaster relief personnel by using the code SAVE50 in the cart.
For more information about the Joy Restoration Program or to access the free guide, visit griefcoachu.com. Media inquiries can be directed to Dr. Leelo Bush at info@griefcoachu.com or by phone at 239-471-2806, ext. 1. You can read the full story on their blog at griefcoachu.com/urgent-need-for-grief-coaches-in-the-wake-of-hurricane-helene.
Contact:
Leelo Bush, PhD
Founder, Grief Coach U
239-471-2806, ext. 1
info@griefcoachu.com
griefcoachu.com
