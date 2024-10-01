CarNext Autos Unveils TrueVinAI: AI Chat Copilot for Automotive Shoppers, Integrating 50K+ Live Dealership Inventories for Nationwide Scale
CarNext Autos has launched TrueVinAI, a groundbreaking AI Chat Copilot fine-tuned for on-site automotive shopping research. TrueVinAI is pre-integrated with over 50,000 car dealerships’ live inventory and is designed to assist car shoppers by providing 24/7 vehicle information, answering complex queries, and scheduling appointments. This customizable AI solution revolutionizes customer interactions, keeping buyers engaged during their research phase, ultimately transforming automotive shopping.
As part of its mission to bring cutting-edge AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) technology to the automotive industry, CarNext.Autos is proud to unveil TrueVinAI, an AI Copilot fine-tuned for automotive shopping research. This AI chatbot is pre-integrated with over 50,000 car dealerships’ live inventory, making it ready for national deployment and offering dealers the opportunity to augment their sales staff with AI.
TrueVinAI is available 24/7, providing dealers with a virtual assistant that accepts customer inquiries, schedules appointments, and answers complex vehicle-related questions. Unlike many current AI tools in the automotive market that merely generate leads, TrueVinAI stays on task, delivering VIN-specific intelligence to help customers make informed decisions.
“We’ve seen a significant shift in consumer behavior since COVID-19,” says Albert Thompson. “Today’s customers are conducting more in-depth online research before engaging with dealership sales teams. Many are reluctant to reveal themselves too early in the process, fearing a flood of calls, texts, or emails. As a result, they turn to third-party websites to gather information, leaving dealerships vulnerable to pricing comparisons and competitor offerings, all while delivering a less engaging customer experience.
"TrueVinAI bridges this critical gap by supporting shoppers during their 'Research Mode,' providing the detailed, accurate information they seek without any pressure. It allows dealers to meet customers exactly where they are in their journey, offering them the right information at the right time. This builds trust and creates a seamless, personalized experience from research to purchase.”
Key Features of TrueVinAI:
1. TrueVin VinTelligence Technology: With access to VIN-specific data, TrueVinAI can quickly and accurately respond to customer queries about specific vehicles, such as whether a car has Apple CarPlay or its towing capacity compared to similar models.
2. Customization Options: CarNext.Autos offers the industry’s most customizable AI Copilot, allowing dealers to personalize the chatbot’s branding, color themes, and behavior settings in minutes, providing a fully tailored experience for their customers.
3. Rapid Deployment: Pre-integrated with over 50,000 new and used car dealerships, TrueVinAI can be live on a dealer’s website within five minutes, making it one of the fastest-to-deploy AI solutions on the market.
4. TrueVin InventoryAI: More than just a chatbot, TrueVinAI enables customers to perform full inventory searches and engage in an immersive experience that integrates seamlessly into the dealership’s website.
CarNext.Autos is set to transform the way dealers engage with customers by addressing the Research and Reveal phase of the car-buying journey. By offering AI-powered insights, TrueVinAI allows customers to stay on dealer sites longer, ask more vehicle-specific questions, and receive immediate, relevant answers.
Recent research shows that customers typically engage with 20-30 touchpoints during their vehicle-buying journey, often outside of dealer and OEM websites. TrueVinAI is designed to change that by keeping customers on dealer sites longer, fostering trust through AI-assisted automotive research.
In addition to its groundbreaking AI Copilot, CarNext.Autos continues to grow, having secured early-round funding through private investment to fuel its expansion in AI technology solutions.
“With TrueVinAI, we’re solving the real problems dealers face—helping customers trust an AI-assisted shopping process that delivers real-time answers to their most pressing vehicle questions,” adds Thompson. “This is just the beginning. We’re revolutionizing the automotive industry, and we’ll soon expand with 360-degree AI solutions for sales, service, and full-scale automation.”
CarNext.Autos is a leader in AI-driven solutions, helping dealers embrace the future of automotive technology. CarNext Autos has also recently launched the first AI-Driven Automotive Marketplace powered by ANISA, an AI shopping solution where consumers can browse and search for unlimited used and new vehicles, free using the AI platform. TrueVinAI is poised to change the way vehicles are sold and purchased in the U.S. and beyond.
Albert Thompson
443-370-09143
www.CarNext.Autos
Press and Media inquiries please email pr@carnext.autos
TrueVinAI: The AI Chat Copilot Revolutionizing Automotive Sales for Car Dealers
Watch TrueVinAI in action as it searches for a Mercedes-Benz live from a dealership’s inventory. Using VinTelligence, TrueVin AI analyzes specific features down to the VIN level, providing instant details on specs like Apple CarPlay, towing capacity, and more—all tailored to your exact requirements.
Video of TrueVin AI: Automotive AI Fine-Tuned LLM for OEMs and Dealerships
Experience TrueVinAI as it searches live dealership vehicles, providing real-time details down to the VIN level. From specific features like panoramic sunroofs to safety options, watch how AI instantly delivers personalized insights, enhancing the customer buying journey effortlessly.