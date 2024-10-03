BPUB to Hold Touch-a-Truck Event at Children’s Museum
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) will hold a Touch-a-Truck event in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of Brownsville (CMOB) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Brownsville, TX, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Children will get the chance to touch and learn more about some of the trucks and equipment BPUB crews use every day. In addition to the truck displays outside the CMOB, there will be informational booths throughout the museum manned by BPUB employees.
There is no admission required for the truck portion of the event, and admission to the museum will be free during event hours. In addition, there will be free food (while supplies last) and giveaways as well as a raffle for adults with useful items for the home.
“This collaboration with the Children’s Museum of Brownsville shows the commitment we both have for education. I hope the event helps the community better understand the work that goes into providing reliable utility services,” said BPUB General Manager & CEO Marilyn Gilbert.
“We are delighted to partner with BPUB for this exciting event. The Children’s Museum of Brownsville is dedicated to fostering learning and curiosity, and this event provides a wonderful opportunity for families to explore and learn about the essential services that power our community,” said CMOB Executive Director Felipe Peña.
Follow BPUB (BrownsvillePUB) and CMOB (ChildrensMuseum501) on Facebook for more updates ahead of the Oct. 19 event.
