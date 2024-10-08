marketbetter and AT&T Partner Exchange Team Up to Personalize Customer Interactions with AI-Driven Marketing

marketbetter.ai has partnered with AT&T Partner Exchange to introduce new AI-driven marketing tools designed to transform how businesses engage with customers and manage leads. The AI conversational marketing platform is now available to all, offering a single interface to enhance customer interactions and streamline lead management. New features allow real-time, AI-powered customization based on business needs and customer history.