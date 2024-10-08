marketbetter and AT&T Partner Exchange Team Up to Personalize Customer Interactions with AI-Driven Marketing
marketbetter.ai has partnered with AT&T Partner Exchange to introduce new AI-driven marketing tools designed to transform how businesses engage with customers and manage leads. The AI conversational marketing platform is now available to all, offering a single interface to enhance customer interactions and streamline lead management. New features allow real-time, AI-powered customization based on business needs and customer history.
New York, NY, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- marketbetter.ai , in collaboration with AT&T Partner Exchange (“APEX”), today announced a suite of new AI-driven capabilities designed to revolutionize how organizations engage with customers and manage leads. Today’s announcement includes the general availability of marketbetter’s AI conversational marketing platform, a comprehensive service that equips AT&T Partner Exchange Solution Providers with the tools needed to enhance customer interaction and streamline lead management through a single interface. To provide even greater customization, marketbetter also introduced new features that allow real-time, AI-driven interaction customization based on specific business needs and customer interaction history.
For businesses seeking to optimize customer engagement strategies, marketbetter provides an unparalleled opportunity to harness the power of AI to personalize interactions and improve lead conversion rates. From real-time interaction management to AI-driven insights that guide marketing strategies, these innovations add to the capabilities marketbetter provides at all layers of the marketing technology stack—for organizations of all sizes and with robust security and privacy, selection of advanced models, and powerful customization capabilities. To get started with AI-driven marketing on marketbetter, visit marketbetter.ai.ai.
“At marketbetter.ai, we're passionate about making every part of marketing faster and more efficient with AI.,” said Sunder Somasundaram, Founder of Marketbetter.ai. “We believe that AI can assist all marketing functions, helping teams respond quickly and adapt in real-time. Our secure and easy-to-use platform gives businesses of all sizes the tools they need to engage customers in a more personal way. Today's launch is a big step in putting advanced AI marketing tools into everyone's hands, from startups to big enterprises, and from digital strategists to sales teams.”
Recent advancements in AI have intrigued many, yet numerous businesses have struggled to fully capitalize on these technologies, held back by concerns about complexity and privacy. These organizations are looking for solutions that allow them to tailor interactions based on unique business needs and customer behaviors, and to utilize their existing data to create differentiated experiences for their end users.
Furthermore, they require robust tools for swift deployment and the infrastructure to integrate AI capabilities seamlessly into their existing platforms. This is why our partners like Helix Wireless, a Platinum partner in the AT&T Partner Exchange, choose to leverage marketbetter.ai. Through APEX, partners gain access to next-generation Fiber and 5G connectivity services, co-branding capabilities, and open APIs and custom resale tools that empower them to control the complete lifecycle of their customized solutions, manage tier 1 support, and maintain the end-to-end customer relationship. This comprehensive support and flexibility provided by APEX are key to enabling partners like Helix Wireless to successfully drive leads and transform their engagement strategies with AI-driven marketing solutions.
“Partnering with marketbetter.ai and AT&T Partner Exchange, we’ve integrated AI-driven marketing tools that streamline lead management and personalize customer interactions. This aligns well with Helix Wireless’s mission to bring innovative solutions to the market. We couldn’t have asked for better partners," said Francis Gallic, COO & Cofounder at Helix Wireless.
About marketbetter.ai
Since its inception, marketbetter's mission has been to help marketing teams leverage the power of AI and we do this by providing a comprehensive suite of tools that enable businesses to engage customers with high precision and personalization. marketbetter.ai has been continually expanding its services to support a variety of marketing needs, and it now has numerous features for customer interaction management, data analysis, and personalized engagement strategies We help customers become more agile, and enhance marketing effectiveness. To learn more about marketbetter.ai, visit marketbetter.ai.ai.
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
About Helix Wireless
Helix Wireless is a global telecommunications company based in New Jersey, focused on transforming the way the world connects through innovative IoT, mobility, and MVNE solutions. Our team pioneers advancements in communication technology, helping MVNOs, and enterprises stay connected globally. We are committed to integrating cutting-edge technologies into everyday life, delivering reliable and scalable solutions that enable businesses and individuals to achieve their goals. For more information visit www.helixwireless.co
