Matrimoney Unveils Extensive Collection of Over 40 Hat Colorways, Announces Upcoming Apparel Line
Matrimoney, the Dallas-inspired streetwear brand, offers over 40 unique hat colorways, including snapbacks, truckers, and dad hats, perfect for repping your city with style. Known for its iconic DTX logo, Matrimoney blends quality craftsmanship with bold designs. Visit mtrmny.co to explore the collection and stay tuned for the upcoming launch of their apparel line, featuring t-shirts, hoodies, and more.
Dallas, TX, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Matrimoney Clothing, the bold Dallas-based streetwear brand, is excited to announce its latest collection of over 40 unique hat colorways, offering customers more ways than ever to rep their city with style. Known for its iconic DTX logo hats, Matrimoney is pushing the boundaries of headwear fashion with its diverse range, catering to everyone from casual wearers to die-hard Dallas lovers. The collection includes snapbacks, truckers, and strapback dad hats, available in a variety of colors and designs that reflect the vibrant spirit of Dallas.
At www.mtrmny.co, customers can explore the full collection and find the perfect hat to match their style. Whether you're looking for a bold statement piece or a classic everyday hat, Matrimoney’s lineup has you covered. From neutral tones to vibrant colors, the selection celebrates the diversity of the Dallas community while maintaining the quality and craftsmanship that Matrimoney is known for.
“We’re proud of the growth we’ve achieved with our headwear collection, and we’re thrilled to offer our customers more variety than ever before,” said Will Bolt Owner of Matrimoney Clothing. “Our hats are more than just accessories—they’re a way to connect with the culture and pride of Dallas.”
Stay Tuned for Apparel.
In addition to expanding its hat collection, Matrimoney is preparing to launch its much-anticipated apparel line. Customers can look forward to stylish t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, and more in the near future, all designed to reflect the brand’s commitment to bold, city-inspired fashion.
Matrimoney invites customers to stay tuned for more updates on their upcoming apparel line, which promises to bring the same level of style and craftsmanship as their beloved headwear.
Visit www.mtrmny.co to shop the collection and stay connected for the latest product launches and exclusive offers.
Contact:
Matrimoney PR Team
Email: Contact@mtrmny.co
Website: www.mtrmny.co
Instagram: @mtrmny.co
