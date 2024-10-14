Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) Announces 2024 International Book Awards
Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. announces 2024 International Book Award winners.
Washington, DC, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating Excellence: AAHGS Book Awards Honors Outstanding Contributions to African American History and Genealogy
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) is proud to announce the 2024 International AAHGS Book Awards Ceremony, which will take place during the AAHGS Annual Conference from October 10-12, 2024. This highly anticipated virtual event will honor authors whose works have made significant contributions to the preservation and celebration of African American history and genealogy.
The awards ceremony, celebrating the winning authors, will be hosted on October 11, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. It will recognize the authors for their outstanding accomplishments in accurately examining and portraying African-ancestored family history and genealogy. The International AAHGS Book Awards (IABA) highlight works across genres, including fiction, non-fiction, historical research, memoirs, and books for young readers.
‘The AAHGS Book Awards shine a light on the vital work being done to preserve African American history,’ said LaJoy Y. Mosby, President of AAHGS. ‘These authors have contributed immensely to the understanding of African-ancestored genealogy, and we are thrilled to celebrate their achievements.’
Announcing the 2024 International AAHGS Book Awards Winners:
Marion T. Lane ED: Where Did We Come From: The Birth of Black America?
Keaira Jennings: The Balloon
Sidney Thompson: Hell on the Border: The Bass Reeves Trilogy, Book Two
Wilbert Meadows: These Are Your People: Five Generations of African American Resilience and Excellence
John P. Langellier: More Work than Glory: Buffalo Soldiers in the United States Army, 1866-1916
Karl W. Carter Jr.: Traveler & Other Poems
AAHGS is proud to sponsor this Book Awards program as part of its mission to document and disseminate research on the history, struggles, and contributions of African Americans to all sectors of the American population.
The public is invited to join this prestigious virtual ceremony by registering for the AAHGS Annual Conference at www.aahgs.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with leading voices in African American genealogy and history.
About AAHGS
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that strives to preserve African ancestral family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community. Our primary goals are to promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories.
Media Contact
Michelle Oliver Evans
Email: MichelleEvansOliver@gmail.com
AFRO-AMERICAN HISTORICAL AND GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY, INC.
P.O. Box 73067
Washington, D.C. 20056-3067
www.aahgs.org
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) is proud to announce the 2024 International AAHGS Book Awards Ceremony, which will take place during the AAHGS Annual Conference from October 10-12, 2024. This highly anticipated virtual event will honor authors whose works have made significant contributions to the preservation and celebration of African American history and genealogy.
The awards ceremony, celebrating the winning authors, will be hosted on October 11, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. It will recognize the authors for their outstanding accomplishments in accurately examining and portraying African-ancestored family history and genealogy. The International AAHGS Book Awards (IABA) highlight works across genres, including fiction, non-fiction, historical research, memoirs, and books for young readers.
‘The AAHGS Book Awards shine a light on the vital work being done to preserve African American history,’ said LaJoy Y. Mosby, President of AAHGS. ‘These authors have contributed immensely to the understanding of African-ancestored genealogy, and we are thrilled to celebrate their achievements.’
Announcing the 2024 International AAHGS Book Awards Winners:
Marion T. Lane ED: Where Did We Come From: The Birth of Black America?
Keaira Jennings: The Balloon
Sidney Thompson: Hell on the Border: The Bass Reeves Trilogy, Book Two
Wilbert Meadows: These Are Your People: Five Generations of African American Resilience and Excellence
John P. Langellier: More Work than Glory: Buffalo Soldiers in the United States Army, 1866-1916
Karl W. Carter Jr.: Traveler & Other Poems
AAHGS is proud to sponsor this Book Awards program as part of its mission to document and disseminate research on the history, struggles, and contributions of African Americans to all sectors of the American population.
The public is invited to join this prestigious virtual ceremony by registering for the AAHGS Annual Conference at www.aahgs.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with leading voices in African American genealogy and history.
About AAHGS
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that strives to preserve African ancestral family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community. Our primary goals are to promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories.
Media Contact
Michelle Oliver Evans
Email: MichelleEvansOliver@gmail.com
AFRO-AMERICAN HISTORICAL AND GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY, INC.
P.O. Box 73067
Washington, D.C. 20056-3067
www.aahgs.org
Contact
Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc.Contact
Michelle Evans Oliver
202-234-5350
aahgs.org
Michelle Evans Oliver
202-234-5350
aahgs.org
Multimedia
Categories