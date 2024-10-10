Titan Cloud Storage Launches Industry’s First Zero Trust by Default Cloud Storage
Titan Cloud Storage announces the first-ever Zero Trust by default cloud storage solution. This marks a major leap forward in the cloud storage industry, offering businesses unmatched data security, far beyond what is currently available in the industry, by taking identity verification and encryption down to the per file-level.
Dallas, TX, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Titan Cloud Storage, a leader in secure, scalable cloud storage solutions, has partnered with XQ Message to provide the first-ever Zero Trust by default cloud storage offering. This groundbreaking solution marks a major leap forward in cloud security, offering businesses unmatched data protection, identity verification, and encryption—far beyond what is currently available in the industry, including offerings from major providers.
Zero Trust is a security model that assumes no user, device, or system can be trusted without verification, no matter where they’re located. Titan’s new service, powered by XQ Message’s cutting-edge granular encryption and identity management technology, meets Department of Defense (DoD) definition for Zero Trust Data and ensures that every access request is verified, every interaction is secure, and all data remains protected. For businesses navigating an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape, Zero Trust by default offers peace of mind like never before.
“Our Zero Trust platform is transformative,” said Rory Sullivan, CEO of Titan Cloud Storage. “We’re not only enhancing cloud storage security; we’re redefining it. Zero Trust by default means every access attempt is verified, every action is monitored, and every piece of data is encrypted in motion or at rest. It’s the future of cloud storage, and Titan is leading the way.”
XQ Message’s CEO, Brian Wane, added: “Our partnership with Titan Cloud Storage represents a major milestone in cloud security innovation. We’ve always believed in the power of Zero Trust to transform data protection. By embedding this model directly into Titan’s cloud infrastructure, we’re not just responding to the latest security challenges—we’re getting ahead of them. We’re thrilled to be part of this industry-first solution and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on businesses worldwide.”
Key Benefits of Titan Cloud Storage’s Zero Trust by Default:
• Continuous Identity Verification: Every user and system must continuously prove their identity before accessing data, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.
• Granular Encryption: Data remains secure against current and future threats through encryption keys for each object, meeting the Department of Defense (DoD) definition of Zero Trust Data, making it suitable for even the most security-sensitive environments.
• World Class Reliability: geo-redundancy & 11 nines of durability, means data is accessible and safe, 24/7 .
• Ease of Use: All data is encrypted and access is managed according to zero trust principles without any complex processes.
Titan Cloud Storage’s new Zero Trust by default service is now available, offering businesses the most advanced, secure, and reliable cloud storage solution on the market. Learn more about the solution here.
About Titan Cloud Storage
Titan Cloud Storage is a leading provider in the cloud solutions market, known for offering innovative solutions empowering organizations to securely store and manage their data. The company's array of offerings, such as Cloud Storage, Zero Trust, Software NAS, and more, reflects its commitment to simplicity, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. With a focus on driving industry growth through an indirect sales model and channel-only approach, Titan Cloud Storage continues to set new standards in the cloud solutions market. For more information, visit www.titancloudstorage.com.
About XQ Message
XQ provides frictionless zero trust data protection. XQ Message meets today’s need for a lightweight, internet-scale data protection solution for the cloud, communications, IoT sensors, and data lakes. XQ produces self-protecting data that utilizes a zero trust security model that powers data to know who can read it, when, and where. Learn more at xqmsg.com.
