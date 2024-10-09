Netizen Joint Venture Company Awarded $12B Defense Logistics Agency Jets IT Services Contract
Allentown, PA, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Netizen Corporation, an ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and CMMI Level 3 certified Service Disabled Veteran Owed Small Business (SDVOSB) providing cybersecurity and related solutions for government, defense, and commercial markets was awarded the 10-year, $11.9B total value Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) contract through their joint venture company Novus JV, LLC. Novus is a joint venture consisting of partner companies Netizen Corporation, of Allentown Pennsylvania, and The Fila Group, of Reston Virginia, with Fila as the managing member. Novus is verified by the Small Business Administration (SBA) as both an 8(a) and HUBZone program company. The DLA JETS contract award was received by Novus on the Small Business and 8(a) set-aside tracks.
The DLA JETS contract, now in its second iteration, was established to provide a full range of IT services, including cybersecurity and technical and management expertise to support applications, software, hardware, infrastructure, and systems across the global DLA IT Enterprise organization. The contract is expected to last 10 years with a total value of around $11.9B in task orders issued. Approximately 85 companies nationwide have been awarded a position on the DLA Jets contract vehicle.
“As we further expand and diversify our customer base and offerings, this DLA Jets contract vehicle will become an integral part in achieving that goal. I am proud that the combined strength of our extensive defense past performance and deep technical capability resulted in this contract award. We look forward to many years supporting critical DLA missions with innovative solutions that our military forces can depend upon,” said Akhil Handa, Netizen’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and co-owner.
About Netizen Corporation:
America’s fastest-growing cybersecurity firm, fastest-growing Veteran-owned company, and 47th fastest-growing private company overall according to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses, Netizen provides specialized cybersecurity solutions for government, defense, and commercial markets worldwide.
The company, a certified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOSB), is based in Allentown, PA with additional locations in Virginia, South Carolina, and Florida. In addition to having been one of the fastest-growing businesses in the U.S., Netizen has also been named a national “Best Workplace” by Inc. Magazine and has received the US Department of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion award for veteran hiring, retention, and community involvement five years in a row. Learn more at Netizen.net.
