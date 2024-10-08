Announcing Yay! Video Journal – the Modern and Private Way to Record Your Thoughts and Meaningful Moments
Explore Fun Inc. are excited to announce the launch of Yay!, a cutting-edge Video Journal app designed to help users capture and cherish their daily experiences in a modern, private, and user-friendly way. Whether it's a single thought or multiple moments throughout the day, Yay! offers a comprehensive suite of features to make recording and preserving memories effortless and secure.
How It Works
Users begin a new entry by selecting photos, videos, and workout information from their iPhone. They then start a recording, speaking into the camera.
As the recording progresses, users can tap on a chosen media to include it in real-time (eg “…and here’s the cool cafe we ate at last night on the Champs-Élysées”).
This means the video is magically edited on the fly.
The camera can be switched between front and back at any time.
At the end, a single video is produced, seamlessly incorporating the selected media at the desired moments.
Key Features of Yay!:
• Record Video: Capture your thoughts and moments effortlessly.
• Switch Camera: Show your surroundings by switching between front and back cameras anytime.
• Add Media: Include important photos and videos to enrich your entries.
• Workout Integration: Seamlessly include workouts via Apple's Suggestions.
• Organize with Notes and Hashtags: Add notes and hashtags to each entry for easy organization.
• Advanced Search: Find what you need quickly by searching notes, hashtags, or anything you said.
• Privacy Protection: Keep your entries secure with FaceID or passcode protection.
At the end of each recording, Yay! generates a complete video that includes all your photos and other videos, providing a perfect way to relive your memories.
"We are thrilled to introduce Yay! to the world," said Andrew Bennett, Explore Fun Inc CEO. “Journalling is such a useful way to record your thoughts, clear your mind, and create a record of happenings in your life. But written journals and their app equivalents seem so old fashioned. Watching Star Trek and other science fiction TV and movies, no one sits down and writes out their daily journal.”
Try Yay! for Free: Users can make up to 7 entries with no commitment. In-app purchases unlock unlimited entries and access to our private cloud storage.
Yay! is now available for download on the App Store. For more information, visit https://www.explorefun.com.
About Yay!
Yay! is a cutting-edge app developed to help users record and preserve their daily experiences in a modern and private manner. With a focus on user privacy and ease of use, Yay! offers a range of features designed to make capturing and cherishing memories simple and secure.
Contact:
Andrew Bennett
CEO
info@explorefun.com
PR Kit:
https://www.explorefun.com
