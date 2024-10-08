Area Caterpillar Dealer, Foley Equipment, Adds New Location in Chillicothe, Missouri
New location will support continued growth and enhance customer service in the region.
Chillicothe, MO, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Foley Equipment, the Caterpillar dealer for Kansas and Northwestern Missouri for more than 80 years, announced today that it will be expanding by adding a new facility in Chillicothe, Missouri. This full-service facility will include sales, rental, parts and service for Foley’s construction and Power Solutions and RIG360 Truck businesses.
“Our business continues to grow, and we saw a wonderful opportunity in Chillicothe,” said Ann Konecny, CEO of Foley Equipment. “This addition will enable us to better serve customers of Northwest and North Central Missouri, particularly with rental, parts and shop service. It will also position us for continued growth in this part of the state.”
The facility is conveniently located on Highway 36, just minutes east of downtown Chillicothe. Foley acquired the property from Ziegler Ag Equipment. In addition to easy highway access, the location has more than 26 acres, including 6 service bays and a 19 thousand square foot parts warehouse.
“We are delighted that several of the talented former Ziegler employees have joined the Foley team, and we can be serving customers immediately,” Konecny added.
“Our goal is always to deliver the best for our customers with exceptional support and service across our full range of businesses,” said Shane Ham, COO of Foley Equipment. “We are excited to grow with our customers who are doing important work across this region,” Ham noted.
The new store will open to customers on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024.
About Foley Industries
Foley Equipment, Foley Power Solutions, Foley Rental, Foley RIG360 Truck Center and SITECH Central – is in its ninth decade of empowering progress for Kansas and Western Missouri customers. Foley’s 1,400+ employees strive every day to safely deliver excellence in service, parts, rental, and sales across a broad line of Caterpillar construction and power generation products, multiple brands of construction and power rental equipment, over-the-road truck services, SITECH construction technology solutions and Shuttlewagon rail car movers.
