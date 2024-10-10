Rapid-Access Rocket Startup, Lesath International, & Kall Morris Inc. Join Forces to Clean Up Space

Lesath International and KMI have signed an LOI for Lesath to provide payload delivery for KMI’s orbital technology. Lesath's methane-based propulsion systems offer reduced carbon emissions for space launches. KMI's innovative technology addresses the growing challenge of orbital congestion. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the approach to maintaining a clean space environment. This partnership highlights the growing importance of sustainability in space.