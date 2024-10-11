P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) introduces their newest Women of Empowerment members. This distinguished group of women have been selected for their outstanding achievements and contributions in their field.
About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight the following Women of Empowerment who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Abby Sands--Photography
Adele Ciccaglione--Media
Alexandra L. Vickery--Law/Legal Services
Alisha herman--Health Services
Alla V. Koudriavtseva--Interior Design
Alona Johnson--Manufacturing
Amanda Nowlin--Education
Anna Buck--Education
Anna Stone--Education
Annette Gadegbeku--Healthcare
April L. Gorman--E-Commerce
Ardina T. Pierre--Alternative Medicine
Athena Ballou--Real Estate
Barbara M. Panther Gibby--Mental Health Care
Barbara S. Gardner--Education
Berea "Bree" Thompkins--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Beth A. Barnes--Law/Legal Services
Blakely M. Dimsdale--Construction/Building
Brook L. Larkins--Government
Carolyn A. Meeker--Business
Chaunacey Hill--Creative Art
Christine L. Orr--Government
Clara Belle Lingenfelter--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Cristie Hope--Real Estate
D. Anne Jones--Fine Art
Danielle Spencer--Information Technology/IT
Debi Kaufmann--Publishing
Debi Lawson--Education
Deidra A. Louis--Education
Denise DeBurst-Gines--Genealogy
Elizabeth G. Tolliver--Mental Health Care
Emelia J. Lake--Government
Emily Compagno--Media
Erica R. Whitfield--Healthcare
Gina K. Weekley--Consulting
Gwendolyn C. Miller--Childcare
Haley A. Epps--Real Estate
Jane Seymour--Entertainment
Janet Cash--Insurance
Jenniffer Elmore--Beauty/Cosmetics
Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg--Entertainment
Jessica Johnson--Healthcare
Jillian K. Jones--Real Estate
Joanie Helgesen--Music
Joanne E. Johnston--Fine Art
Johnnie J. Holmes--Ministry
Judelyn Cadavona-Bala--Healthcare
Julia J. Minerva--Health/Fitness
Julie Justice--Massage Therapy
Kara Hungate--Interior Design
KatieJo Clinkingbeard--Hospitality
Kay Griffith--Fine Art
Kendra W. Bassett--Education
Kimberly A. Gorka--Childcare
Kyera D. Williams--Business
Laila Sabet-Imani--Health Services
LaLisa Leveau--Beauty/Cosmetics
Lavanya Potla--Biotechnology
Leila A. Higginbotham--Healthcare
Lina Dellago--Housekeeping
Linnea "Nae" Heintz--Mental Health Care
Lisa M. Lewis--Real Estate
Lorraine R. Carrio--Insurance
Marcia Masi--Healthcare
Marcia J. Sommariva--Beauty/Cosmetics
Maria Livesay--Beauty/Cosmetics
Marla Massengale--Beauty/Cosmetics
Maxine Schnall--Publishing
Melissa J. Boothe--Law/Legal Services
Michelle A. Varga--Healthcare
Michelle D. Jones--Education
Natina Berry--Insurance
Nicki Hilderbrandt Moorer--Healthcare
Nilofer Qureshi--Research & Development
Pamela W. Coleman--Healthcare
Phyllis Elgin--Massage Therapy
Phyllis W. Simpkins--Hospitality
Rachel E. White--Financial Services
Robin M. Gagne--Law/Legal Services
Sara Moulton--Media
Sarah Warden--Education
Sharron L. Braziel-Marshall--Healthcare
Shelley Liberto--Advertising/Marketing
Shondalynn S. Trahan--Spirituality
Stephanie D. Sanders--Construction/Building
Susan Grunin--Publishing
Taneia D. Roberts--Beauty/Cosmetics
Terry-Anne Dedrick--Fine Art
Tiffani Chidume--Education
Tiffany Rector--Pharmaceuticals
Trina J. Hill--Healthcare
Vincenza Carovillano--Entertainment
Wanda Collins--Information Technology/IT
Windy D. Keller--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Zsakia L. Bostic--Personal Services
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit Nomination Form - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized (powerwoe.com) to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
