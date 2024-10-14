South Florida Charity GBDCEI Experiential Learning Center Celebrates Local Young Entrepreneurs and Community Partners at Annual Awards and Fundraising Gala
GBDCEI Experiential Learning Center is thrilled to announce an exciting night of splendor and celebration of its 10-year anniversary with the Annual Young Entrepreneurs Awards and Fundraising Gala, a black-tie and red-carpet event November 9, 2024, at Delray Beach Golf Club.
Delray Beach, FL, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GBDCEI Experiential Learning Center is thrilled to announce an exciting night of splendor celebrating its 10th anniversary with the Annual Young Entrepreneurs Award and Fundraising Gala. This black-tie and red-carpet event will honor collaborating partners and highlight the accomplishments of young entrepreneurs and their contributions to innovation and the business ecosystem. The Gala will take place on November 9, 2024, at Delray Beach Golf Club from 6 PM to 10 PM and will also serve as a fundraising event to continue supporting youth programs.
This year's gala will recognize four young entrepreneurs, ages 12 to 18, and winners of the 2024 Summer Young Entrepreneurs Business Plan Challenge and Rising Stars under 40 who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, ambition, and leadership, shaping the future through their entrepreneurial endeavors.
Rising Star Entrepreneur Under 40 Award:
This year's Rising Star Entrepreneur Under 40 Award recipients are Shanell Foster, MBA, and Roshini Singh, both recognized for their outstanding contributions to business leadership, innovation, and social entrepreneurship.
Outstanding Community Partner Award
Chuck Halberg, owner of Stuart and Shelby Home Builders and Ascension Lutheran Church, will receive the Outstanding Community Partner Award for their continued support of the GBDCEI Mission and involvement in community-centered initiatives that benefit local youth.
Event Features
Master of Ceremonies: Alex Price, a community leader with over two decades of experience driving social impact across Florida, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the event. Price's work in community development and education reflects the values of the GBDCEI Experiential Learning Center and its mission to empower young minds.
Keynote Speaker: Esteemed actor and philanthropist Jorge-Luis Pallo will deliver the keynote address. Known for his commitment to uplifting underserved communities and his inspiring personal journey, Pallo’s speech will align with the themes of entrepreneurship, resilience, and innovation celebrated at the gala.
The South Florida community and small business ecosystem members are invited to share this fantastic night of celebration with GBDCEI and award winners. Tickets are available and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/5e95cw5u
About GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute:
The GBDC Experiential Learning Center provides innovative learning experiences that foster personal and professional growth. Over the past decade, our programs and initiatives have positively impacted countless individuals. The Annual Gala is a critical fundraising event that helps ensure the sustainability of these programs, allowing the center to continue making a positive impact in the lives of young entrepreneurs under the leadership of Annette Gray.
For more details about the event, sponsorships, event advertising or to purchase tickets, please visit www.gbdcei.org.
The South Florida community and small business ecosystem members are invited to share this fantastic night of celebration with GBDCEI and award winners. Tickets are available and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/5e95cw5u
Contact
Annette Gray
561-894-4510
gbdcei.org
