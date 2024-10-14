South Florida Charity GBDCEI Experiential Learning Center Celebrates Local Young Entrepreneurs and Community Partners at Annual Awards and Fundraising Gala

GBDCEI Experiential Learning Center is thrilled to announce an exciting night of splendor and celebration of its 10-year anniversary with the Annual Young Entrepreneurs Awards and Fundraising Gala, a black-tie and red-carpet event November 9, 2024, at Delray Beach Golf Club.