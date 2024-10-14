Calculus Tax Transforms the Tax Relief Industry with AI-Powered Solutions

Calculus Tax, a cutting-edge fintech company specializing in AI and machine learning-based accounting, tax relief, and bookkeeping services, today announced its expansion to business services. Born from a Stanford University capstone project in 2019, Calculus Tax has rapidly evolved into a game-changing force in the tax relief services industry, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to streamline the financial processes for individuals and businesses.