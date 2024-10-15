George J. Barata Honored as a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Royal Oaks, CA, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George J. Barata of Royal Oaks, California, has been named a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in Education/Writing.
About George J. Barata
George J. Barata is an author who provides independently contracted articles and essays pertaining to education, the arts, professional and amateur sports, animal rights, and environmental protection. George is an accomplished collegiate professor and secondary school educator with over 50 years of combined teaching and curriculum development experience. With this extensive experience as an author and educator, he also offers consulting services for writing and related topics.
Twice George was a California Secondary School Education Teacher of the Year nominee: 1990-Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and 2021-Monterey County Office of Education Alternative Education.
Barata earned his M.A. in English/Writing from California State University, Los Angeles.
When he is not working, George enjoys hiking, hockey, progressive activism, environmentalism, and animal rights. George resides in California’s North Monterey County, where he has lived for 25 years and raised his two children.
For more information visit gbarata@yahoo.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About George J. Barata
George J. Barata is an author who provides independently contracted articles and essays pertaining to education, the arts, professional and amateur sports, animal rights, and environmental protection. George is an accomplished collegiate professor and secondary school educator with over 50 years of combined teaching and curriculum development experience. With this extensive experience as an author and educator, he also offers consulting services for writing and related topics.
Twice George was a California Secondary School Education Teacher of the Year nominee: 1990-Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and 2021-Monterey County Office of Education Alternative Education.
Barata earned his M.A. in English/Writing from California State University, Los Angeles.
When he is not working, George enjoys hiking, hockey, progressive activism, environmentalism, and animal rights. George resides in California’s North Monterey County, where he has lived for 25 years and raised his two children.
For more information visit gbarata@yahoo.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories