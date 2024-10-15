InformNation, a New AI-Driven Civic Engagement App Launched to Empower Citizens and Enhance Political Involvement

InformNation, an AI-powered civic engagement app, has launched on the App Store. The app allows users to react to issues, track their alignment with representatives & candidates, and stay informed with a civic event calendar. InformNation makes political engagement simple and impactful, connecting citizens with their representatives not just at election time, but year-round. Available at GetInformNation.com.