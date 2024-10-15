InformNation, a New AI-Driven Civic Engagement App Launched to Empower Citizens and Enhance Political Involvement
InformNation, an AI-powered civic engagement app, has launched on the App Store. The app allows users to react to issues, track their alignment with representatives & candidates, and stay informed with a civic event calendar. InformNation makes political engagement simple and impactful, connecting citizens with their representatives not just at election time, but year-round. Available at GetInformNation.com.
Pittsboro, NC, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- InformNation, a new AI-powered civic engagement app, launched on the Apple App Store. Designed to help citizens stay informed and involved in the political process, InformNation provides a simple and effective way for users to react to issues and bills their representatives and candidates are debating and voting on. As users enter their preferences, InformNation shows how officials align with their views and dynamically updates over time.
InformNation empowers citizens by enabling them to:
· React to issues and bills using a straightforward agree/disagree scale.
· Discover which of their politicians support or oppose those issues or bills.
· Track their alignment with their politicians over time, building a personalized civic profile.
· Engage through a calendar featuring key civic events such as elections, town meetings, and other opportunities to participate in the democratic process.
"We wanted to create a platform where people can quickly react to key issues and see how their representatives align," said Joe Weston, founder of InformNation. "As we approach the election, many citizens know which presidential candidate they support but feel disconnected from their other representatives. InformNation aims to bridge that gap—not just during election time, but throughout the entire term. By making civic engagement simple and impactful, we help citizens stay connected with their representatives year-round."
InformNation is now available for download at GetInformNation.com, the Apple App Store. Download today and start engaging on the issues that matter to you.
InformNation is a product of Civicly Envolved Inc, a company dedicated to making democracy easy. Both InformNation and Civicly Envolved Inc are non-partisan, unaffiliated with any political party, and neutral on policy and party positions.
InformNation empowers citizens by enabling them to:
· React to issues and bills using a straightforward agree/disagree scale.
· Discover which of their politicians support or oppose those issues or bills.
· Track their alignment with their politicians over time, building a personalized civic profile.
· Engage through a calendar featuring key civic events such as elections, town meetings, and other opportunities to participate in the democratic process.
"We wanted to create a platform where people can quickly react to key issues and see how their representatives align," said Joe Weston, founder of InformNation. "As we approach the election, many citizens know which presidential candidate they support but feel disconnected from their other representatives. InformNation aims to bridge that gap—not just during election time, but throughout the entire term. By making civic engagement simple and impactful, we help citizens stay connected with their representatives year-round."
InformNation is now available for download at GetInformNation.com, the Apple App Store. Download today and start engaging on the issues that matter to you.
InformNation is a product of Civicly Envolved Inc, a company dedicated to making democracy easy. Both InformNation and Civicly Envolved Inc are non-partisan, unaffiliated with any political party, and neutral on policy and party positions.
Contact
Civicly Envolved Inc.Contact
Joe Weston
312-459-3032
civiclyenvolved.com
Joe Weston
312-459-3032
civiclyenvolved.com
Categories