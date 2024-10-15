Plaza Las Americas and Telemundo Present Día de Muertos Fest: A Multisensory Celebration Honoring the Dead and Living in Lilburn, Georgia
Lilburn, GA, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Plaza Las Americas is bringing the heart of Mexican culture to life with a vibrant Día de Muertos Fest, running from November 1 to November 3, 2024. In partnership with Telemundo, this three-day celebration invites visitors to explore the rich traditions of Día de Muertos, one of Mexico’s most cherished holidays. The event, held from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, will transform Plaza Las Americas into a vivid tapestry of color, memory, and culture, bridging the gap between the living and the dead in a truly immersive experience.
Visitors will be welcomed into a world where the ancient and modern collide, offering a feast for the senses. The festival will kick off with a mesmerizing light show that transports attendees back to Aztec cities, followed by streets lined with the golden glow of marigolds. The air will be filled with the aroma of Pan de Muerto, traditional Mexican dishes, and the rhythms of authentic song and dance, creating an unforgettable sensory experience that mirrors the spirit of the holiday.
A centerpiece of the festival is the candle-lit Altar stroll, where attendees can view beautifully crafted sugar skull ofrendas and enjoy storytelling from the iconic La Llorona. Larger-than-life Catrinas will offer perfect selfie moments as families gather to honor their ancestors in a joyous yet reflective atmosphere.
The festival will also feature an interactive Altar Contest, where participants can create personal tributes to their loved ones. Visitors will engage in a treasure hunt, exploring the altars and casting their votes to determine the winners, who will receive cash prizes for creativity and cultural representation.
This Día de Muertos Fest embodies the spirit of the Mexican saying, "Los muertos al cajón, los vivos al fiestón" (the dead to the coffin, the living to the party). It’s a celebration of life and remembrance, where honoring the past leads to building new memories with loved ones.
Plaza Las Americas invites the community to join in this immersive cultural experience. The event is free and open to the public, located at 733 Pleasant Hill Rd., Lilburn, Georgia. From November 1 to November 3, come celebrate life, memory, and tradition in a way that connects past and present, heart and soul.
About Plaza Las Americas
Plaza Las Americas, known as the Latin heart of Gwinnett County, offers a diverse array of Latin American shopping, food, music, and arts from Mexico to Argentina. The former Lowe’s building has been transformed into a vibrant marketplace, featuring an open-air “Mercado,” retail suites, a food court, a grocery, a gaming center, and soccer fields, making it a central gathering place for the community.
For more information on the Día de Muertos Fest and Plaza Las Americas, www.plazalasamericasatl.com or follow the event on social media @plazalasamericasatl for updates.
