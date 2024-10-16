Lions Tigers & Bears Hosting Yearly Fall Events: Spooky Campover & Pumpkin Bash
Kids and adults alike will be able to camp out in the countryside and sleep under the stars with the sanctuary animals.
San Diego, CA, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The event includes campfire songs, pumpkin carving, a Halloween costume contest, and an all-ages haunted house. Guests will enjoy an animal trivia challenge, sip hot cocoa and make s'mores around a campfire.
The next morning is Pumpkin Bash, where the animals receive their own Halloween treats - tucked inside the pumpkins carved by campers the night before.
This family friendly fall event is a once-a-year chance to camp alongside the rescued animals of Lions Tigers & Bears.
When
Friday, October 25, 3pm
Saturday, October 26, 10am
Where
Lions Tigers & Bears
24402 Martin Way
Alpine, CA 91901
LionsTigersandBears.org
(619) 659-8078
How
Buy Tickets
LionsTigersandBears.org/happenings/spooky-campover
Lions Tigers & Bears is a fully accredited and globally recognized exotic animal rescue and sanctuary. As a non-profit organization for over 23 years, their mission has been to rescue these animals from neglect and exploitation, while educating the public about their proper treatment. During this time, they have successfully rescued more than 1,000 animals and have advocated for their well-being on both national and global levels.
Contact
Lions Tigers & BearsContact
Andre Marcel
(310) 871-7650
www.lionstigersandbears.org
