Lions Tigers & Bears Hosting Yearly Fall Events: Spooky Campover & Pumpkin Bash

San Diego, CA, October 16, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The event includes campfire songs, pumpkin carving, a Halloween costume contest, and an all-ages haunted house. Guests will enjoy an animal trivia challenge, sip hot cocoa and make s'mores around a campfire.The next morning is Pumpkin Bash, where the animals receive their own Halloween treats - tucked inside the pumpkins carved by campers the night before.This family friendly fall event is a once-a-year chance to camp alongside the rescued animals of Lions Tigers & Bears.WhenFriday, October 25, 3pmSaturday, October 26, 10amWhereLions Tigers & Bears24402 Martin WayAlpine, CA 91901LionsTigersandBears.org(619) 659-8078HowBuy TicketsLionsTigersandBears.org/happenings/spooky-campoverLions Tigers & Bears is a fully accredited and globally recognized exotic animal rescue and sanctuary. As a non-profit organization for over 23 years, their mission has been to rescue these animals from neglect and exploitation, while educating the public about their proper treatment. During this time, they have successfully rescued more than 1,000 animals and have advocated for their well-being on both national and global levels.