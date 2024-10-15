Lockton Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Lockton, a global leader in professional, cost-effective risk transfer and insurance solutions for the energy industry, has joined as a Founding Member. The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Lockton, a global leader in professional, cost-effective risk transfer and insurance solutions for the energy industry, has joined as a Founding Member.
"With the addition of Lockton to the TNA membership roster, the Texas nuclear industry is gaining a trusted ally that has a deep understanding of the industry and what it will take for Texas to be a nuclear leader. Lockton’s expertise and innovative solutions will empower Texas to navigate the complexities of the evolving nuclear landscape, ensuring we not only meet these challenges head-on but also position ourselves for a thriving future in this vital sector.
"Lockton services one of the largest energy and power generation portfolios in the world. Several years ago, we realized that nuclear stood as the most likely candidate to meet the coming surge in electricity demand. We are proud to partner with and support the Texas Nuclear Alliance as we see Texas emerging as the nation's hub for nuclear power generation and manufacturing,” said Brian Lavezzari, Strategic Risk Advisor for Lockton.
About Lockton
Lockton is a global leader in insurance brokerage, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 1966, the firm is committed to delivering tailored solutions that empower clients to navigate the complexities of their respective industries. With a culture rooted in integrity, innovation, and collaboration, Lockton stands out for its experienced professionals dedicated to understanding each client’s unique needs.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
TNA is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
Contact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
https://nucleartexas.com
