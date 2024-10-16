BILT Hires New SVP of Revenue
Justin Smith, former principal of Blue Bison Capital, is BILT's new senior vice president of revenue. He joins the Software as a Service guided work platform at a pivotal time of growth acceleration.
Grapevine, TX, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BILT Incorporated, the pioneer in 3D Intelligent Instructions®, announces the appointment of Justin Smith as senior vice president of revenue. As the guided work platform expands its mission to train and enable the next generation of technicians and tradespeople, Smith’s expertise will play a key role in driving revenue growth.
BILT is at the forefront of digitally transforming user experience, providing step-by-step, 3D guidance to streamline assembly, installation, maintenance and repair. With a focus on making complex tasks easy and accessible for consumers and professionals alike, BILT’s intuitive platform has been adopted by leading brands across many industries. Smith’s addition to the team aligns with the company’s goal of scaling its enterprise solutions.
“We’re poised for exponential growth and Justin’s track record will be crucial as we expand BILT’s reach,” says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “He’ll also oversee our unique and powerful commercial partners including Apple, American Express, and Siemens.”
With more than a decade of experience in software as a service (SaaS) revenue leadership, Smith had senior roles at Sendbird, Alooma (acquired by Google), Talkdesk, and Workiva, where he successfully scaled sales teams and drove revenue growth in highly competitive tech markets.
“BILT is the future of guided work and I’m eager drive this next phase of adoption,” says Justin Smith. “I’m honored to join this talented team.”
Smith joins BILT at a time of rapid growth and innovation. This year, the award-winning platform took home a CODiE for best upskilling/workforce learning solution, a Reworked IMPACT Gold, and a Webby for productivity in the apps and software category. BILT was also named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies and the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies for five years running.
For more about BILT or to download the app, visit BILTapp.com.
About BILT:
Millions of users follow 3D Intelligent Instructions for thousands of products from hundreds of brands that require assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair. BILT revolutionizes the customer experience as well as professional training and operational enablement. The award-winning app delivers interactive turnkey guided work instructions for iOS, Android, Windows, and XR immersive instructions on Apple Vision Pro. BILT is accessible, sustainable, and efficient.
BILT is at the forefront of digitally transforming user experience, providing step-by-step, 3D guidance to streamline assembly, installation, maintenance and repair. With a focus on making complex tasks easy and accessible for consumers and professionals alike, BILT’s intuitive platform has been adopted by leading brands across many industries. Smith’s addition to the team aligns with the company’s goal of scaling its enterprise solutions.
“We’re poised for exponential growth and Justin’s track record will be crucial as we expand BILT’s reach,” says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “He’ll also oversee our unique and powerful commercial partners including Apple, American Express, and Siemens.”
With more than a decade of experience in software as a service (SaaS) revenue leadership, Smith had senior roles at Sendbird, Alooma (acquired by Google), Talkdesk, and Workiva, where he successfully scaled sales teams and drove revenue growth in highly competitive tech markets.
“BILT is the future of guided work and I’m eager drive this next phase of adoption,” says Justin Smith. “I’m honored to join this talented team.”
Smith joins BILT at a time of rapid growth and innovation. This year, the award-winning platform took home a CODiE for best upskilling/workforce learning solution, a Reworked IMPACT Gold, and a Webby for productivity in the apps and software category. BILT was also named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies and the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies for five years running.
For more about BILT or to download the app, visit BILTapp.com.
About BILT:
Millions of users follow 3D Intelligent Instructions for thousands of products from hundreds of brands that require assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair. BILT revolutionizes the customer experience as well as professional training and operational enablement. The award-winning app delivers interactive turnkey guided work instructions for iOS, Android, Windows, and XR immersive instructions on Apple Vision Pro. BILT is accessible, sustainable, and efficient.
Contact
BILT IncorporatedContact
Juliette Qureshi
703-554-3020
www.biltapp.com
Juliette Qureshi
703-554-3020
www.biltapp.com
Categories