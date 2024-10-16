Lend Bucket Launches Comprehensive Credit Builder Program to Help Businesses Build Strong Credit

Lend Bucket's Credit Builder Program helps new and established businesses boost their credit by over 100 points in 2-3 months. With three tiers—Installment Flex, Installment Zone, and Revolving Flex—the program reports to Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, and Equifax. Designed to improve business credit fast, this program opens doors to larger loans, better terms, and long-term financial growth. Build business credit with Lend Bucket and unlock new opportunities for expansion.