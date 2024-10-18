DHD Films Expands Creative Capabilities with Acquisition of AMP Creative
DHD Films Expands Creative Capabilities with Acquisition of AMP Creative. Acquisition Strengthens DHD Films’ Expertise in Immersive Learning, E-Learning, and Interactive Content Production.
Dallas, TX, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DHD Films, an award-winning, full-service creative agency renowned for its video production and storytelling, is proud to announce the acquisition of AMP Creative, a leader in custom learning experiences and immersive content solutions. This strategic acquisition enhances DHD Films' service offerings, combining its two decades of expertise in brand storytelling with AMP Creative's groundbreaking work in e-learning, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and instructional design.
This acquisition marks a transformative milestone for both companies, creating a powerhouse of creative and technological capabilities. By integrating AMP Creative's extensive experience in developing interactive learning platforms, corporate training modules, and immersive experiences, DHD Films is now uniquely positioned to offer an expanded portfolio of services to clients across industries. From advertising to corporate communications and education, the combined entity will deliver unparalleled creative solutions.
“We are thrilled to welcome AMP Creative into the DHD Films family,” said Hussain Manjee, Chief Success Officer of DHD Films. “Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible in storytelling. With AMP’s expertise in immersive technology and digital learning, we’re not just expanding our services—we’re redefining how we approach creative problem-solving. Together, we will shape the future of branded content, training solutions, and experiential marketing.”
AMP Creative, long recognized for its innovative approach to learning experiences, has collaborated with global brands to develop engaging and effective training programs. By integrating their expertise into DHD Films’ service offerings, the acquisition enhances DHD’s ability to meet the growing demand for immersive content and corporate learning solutions. Clients will benefit from a comprehensive service suite spanning video production, digital learning, and experiential content—all backed by the combined creative strength of both companies.
“We view this partnership as a natural progression for AMP Creative,” said Shezad Manjee, Founder of DHD Films. “Both of our teams share a passion for creating meaningful, impactful content. By coming together, we can scale our immersive learning capabilities and offer even greater value to our clients—enhancing engagement, retention, and innovation.”
A New Era of Creative Synergy
The acquisition unites two dynamic teams, fostering an environment of collaboration and cross-disciplinary innovation. DHD Films will expand its capabilities in several key areas:
Immersive Learning & E-Learning: AMP Creative’s expertise in interactive training and digital learning solutions allows DHD Films to deliver high-end educational content for corporations and educational institutions.
Virtual & Augmented Reality Experiences: AMP Creative’s leadership in VR and AR opens new avenues for creating immersive brand experiences and cutting-edge training programs.
Corporate Training & Development: The synergy between DHD Films’ storytelling prowess and AMP Creative’s instructional design capabilities will result in engaging, results-driven corporate training content.
With a combined client portfolio that includes over twenty Fortune 500 companies across industries such as healthcare, technology, education, energy, and retail, DHD Films is poised to become a key player in the rapidly evolving fields of corporate learning, experiential marketing, and immersive technology.
For more information about DHD Films and its services, please visit dhdfilms.com.
About DHD Films
DHD Films is a full-service video production and content creation agency headquartered in Dallas, with clients and teams across the country. Specializing in branded content, corporate videos, and commercials, DHD Films partners with brands to craft compelling visual stories that drive engagement, conversion, and growth. Learn more at dhdfilms.com.
About AMP Creative
AMP Creative is a leading provider of immersive learning experiences, specializing in custom e-learning, virtual reality, and augmented reality solutions. AMP Creative partners with global brands to design engaging, interactive content that enhances knowledge retention and inspires action. Learn more at ampcreative.com.
Media Contact:
Shezad Manjee, Founder & Creative Director, DHD Films
Phone: 214-730-0101
Email: shezad@dhdfilms.com
Website: dhdfilms.com
This acquisition marks a transformative milestone for both companies, creating a powerhouse of creative and technological capabilities. By integrating AMP Creative's extensive experience in developing interactive learning platforms, corporate training modules, and immersive experiences, DHD Films is now uniquely positioned to offer an expanded portfolio of services to clients across industries. From advertising to corporate communications and education, the combined entity will deliver unparalleled creative solutions.
“We are thrilled to welcome AMP Creative into the DHD Films family,” said Hussain Manjee, Chief Success Officer of DHD Films. “Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible in storytelling. With AMP’s expertise in immersive technology and digital learning, we’re not just expanding our services—we’re redefining how we approach creative problem-solving. Together, we will shape the future of branded content, training solutions, and experiential marketing.”
AMP Creative, long recognized for its innovative approach to learning experiences, has collaborated with global brands to develop engaging and effective training programs. By integrating their expertise into DHD Films’ service offerings, the acquisition enhances DHD’s ability to meet the growing demand for immersive content and corporate learning solutions. Clients will benefit from a comprehensive service suite spanning video production, digital learning, and experiential content—all backed by the combined creative strength of both companies.
“We view this partnership as a natural progression for AMP Creative,” said Shezad Manjee, Founder of DHD Films. “Both of our teams share a passion for creating meaningful, impactful content. By coming together, we can scale our immersive learning capabilities and offer even greater value to our clients—enhancing engagement, retention, and innovation.”
A New Era of Creative Synergy
The acquisition unites two dynamic teams, fostering an environment of collaboration and cross-disciplinary innovation. DHD Films will expand its capabilities in several key areas:
Immersive Learning & E-Learning: AMP Creative’s expertise in interactive training and digital learning solutions allows DHD Films to deliver high-end educational content for corporations and educational institutions.
Virtual & Augmented Reality Experiences: AMP Creative’s leadership in VR and AR opens new avenues for creating immersive brand experiences and cutting-edge training programs.
Corporate Training & Development: The synergy between DHD Films’ storytelling prowess and AMP Creative’s instructional design capabilities will result in engaging, results-driven corporate training content.
With a combined client portfolio that includes over twenty Fortune 500 companies across industries such as healthcare, technology, education, energy, and retail, DHD Films is poised to become a key player in the rapidly evolving fields of corporate learning, experiential marketing, and immersive technology.
For more information about DHD Films and its services, please visit dhdfilms.com.
About DHD Films
DHD Films is a full-service video production and content creation agency headquartered in Dallas, with clients and teams across the country. Specializing in branded content, corporate videos, and commercials, DHD Films partners with brands to craft compelling visual stories that drive engagement, conversion, and growth. Learn more at dhdfilms.com.
About AMP Creative
AMP Creative is a leading provider of immersive learning experiences, specializing in custom e-learning, virtual reality, and augmented reality solutions. AMP Creative partners with global brands to design engaging, interactive content that enhances knowledge retention and inspires action. Learn more at ampcreative.com.
Media Contact:
Shezad Manjee, Founder & Creative Director, DHD Films
Phone: 214-730-0101
Email: shezad@dhdfilms.com
Website: dhdfilms.com
Contact
DHD FilmsContact
Hussain Manjee
214-730-0101
dhdfilms.com
Hussain Manjee
214-730-0101
dhdfilms.com
Categories