19th Anniversary Celebration - Ceremonial Packaging Update for Mother Earth Tobacco
Keeshkeemaquah, Canada, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In honor of the company's 19th anniversary, Mother Earth Tobacco has released an exciting new box design for their Ceremonial Tobacco. The new packaging offers a larger 50 gram size and continues the tradition of a hexagon/circular shape, representing the Circle of the People.
"As a proud women-owned and operated business, we continue our commitment to all people who need Tobacco for sacred work. We are dedicated to culturally appropriate ways to present sacred offerings to the community," say Tannis Bullard and Lise Legal, co-founders of Mother Earth Tobacco. "Over the years, we've looked for ways to support best practices to support the needs of people working with ceremonial tobacco. This research is ongoing and always inspires us to ensure we offer a truly sacred offering to others. And today, we are again presenting sacred tobacco in a package that is respectful and practical."
Mother Earth Tobacco uses only certified organic tobacco leaves, which are 100% natural with no additives or preservatives. In keeping with this approach, the new packaging is produced from materials that are both biodegradable and recyclable, making it environmentally responsible.
With product unit sizes ranging from single boxes (12.5 grams), to 4-box multi-pack/unit, the new 50 gram package is the perfect size to suit ceremonial needs of all types.
"Different organizations across the country hold ceremonies on a regular basis, and these groups rely on tobacco that is sourced sustainably and provided respectfully and in a sacred manner," said Bullard. "Our original packaging was extremely well-received locally, nationally, internationally, and, by people across all walks of life. We are again happy and proud to provide a new way to provide our tobacco for these important ceremonies across the nation and the world."
About Mother Earth Tobacco - Since 2005, Mother Earth Tobacco has been providing ceremonial tobacco that is proudly produced by hand. Today the company is proud to serve customers from Canada, the United States and throughout the world. Visit www.motherearthtobacco.com for more information about the company.
"As a proud women-owned and operated business, we continue our commitment to all people who need Tobacco for sacred work. We are dedicated to culturally appropriate ways to present sacred offerings to the community," say Tannis Bullard and Lise Legal, co-founders of Mother Earth Tobacco. "Over the years, we've looked for ways to support best practices to support the needs of people working with ceremonial tobacco. This research is ongoing and always inspires us to ensure we offer a truly sacred offering to others. And today, we are again presenting sacred tobacco in a package that is respectful and practical."
Mother Earth Tobacco uses only certified organic tobacco leaves, which are 100% natural with no additives or preservatives. In keeping with this approach, the new packaging is produced from materials that are both biodegradable and recyclable, making it environmentally responsible.
With product unit sizes ranging from single boxes (12.5 grams), to 4-box multi-pack/unit, the new 50 gram package is the perfect size to suit ceremonial needs of all types.
"Different organizations across the country hold ceremonies on a regular basis, and these groups rely on tobacco that is sourced sustainably and provided respectfully and in a sacred manner," said Bullard. "Our original packaging was extremely well-received locally, nationally, internationally, and, by people across all walks of life. We are again happy and proud to provide a new way to provide our tobacco for these important ceremonies across the nation and the world."
About Mother Earth Tobacco - Since 2005, Mother Earth Tobacco has been providing ceremonial tobacco that is proudly produced by hand. Today the company is proud to serve customers from Canada, the United States and throughout the world. Visit www.motherearthtobacco.com for more information about the company.
Contact
Mother Earth Tobacco 2010Contact
Tannis Bullard
(204) 797-7190
www.motherearthtobacco.com
Tannis Bullard
(204) 797-7190
www.motherearthtobacco.com
Categories