SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
Boone, NC, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is excited to announce a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization committed to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Appalachian State University student-athletes. This collaboration is celebrated with the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, crafted to honor school pride and directly support Appalachian State University’ student-athletes partnered with TIGMA.
Crafted for Their Passionate Fanbase: The TIGMA Limited Edition Bottle
The SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle represents more than just a premium spirit - it’s a testament to the dedication and community spirit that fuels the university. Handcrafted from the finest ingredients and distilled with precision, this gluten-free vodka delivers a smooth, refined taste, ideal for both classic cocktails and enjoying neat.
A portion of the proceeds from every TIGMA Limited Edition bottle sold will go directly to TIGMA, driving revenue that supports the future success and mission of TIGMA’s student athletes. By choosing this special edition vodka, fans and supporters are not only enjoying an exceptional product but also investing in the long-term success of our student-athletes.
Empowering the Next Generation of Champions
Through this partnership, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA are committed to empowering student-athletes on the mountain, providing them with the resources they need to excel both on and off the field. TIGMA’s mission is to ensure that the winning tradition of athletics continues to thrive for years to come.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka on this unique initiative,” said Joshua Thomas, General Manager of TIGMA. “The TIGMA Limited Edition bottle is a perfect example of how we can engage our community in supporting our student-athletes. This partnership not only showcases the quality of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka but also reinforces our shared commitment to the success of Athletics.”
“At SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, we are deeply committed to creating products that resonate with the communities we serve,” said Cary Joshi, CEO of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka. “The TIGMA Limited Edition bottle is not just a testament to the exceptional quality of our vodka, but also to our dedication to supporting TIGMA student-athletes. We are proud to partner with TIGMA in making a lasting impact on the future of Mountaineer Athletics.”
Join the Movement: Get Your TIGMA Limited Edition Bottle
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka encourages all fans and businesses to get involved by purchasing the TIGMA Limited Edition bottle. The limited edition vodka can be found at local ABC stores, participating bars and restaurants, or conveniently order it online. This is more than just a way to enjoy a great vodka - it’s an opportunity to contribute to the continued success of its student-athletes.
The TIGMA Limited Edition bottle offers the most passionate fans and local businesses a unique way to engage with the Athletics program and its student-athletes. By carrying and promoting this exclusive vodka, retailers, bars, and restaurants can show their support for the student-athletes on the mountain while offering their customers a product that stands for both quality and community impact.
About SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is a premium craft vodka known for its smooth taste and superior quality. Handcrafted with the finest ingredients and a focus on community, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is committed to creating positive impacts wherever it is enjoyed. To learn more, please visit: https://socialhousevodka.com.
About TIGMA
TIGMA (Today I Give My All) is dedicated to driving revenue and providing NIL opportunities for Appalachian State University student-athletes. By engaging fans and businesses, TIGMA ensures that Mountaineer Athletics continues its winning tradition and thrives in the evolving landscape of college sports. To learn more, please visit: https://TIGMA.com.
Contact
Daryl Green
850-570-7255
socialhousevodka.com
