Web Marketing Association's 23rd IAC Awards to Name Best Online Advertising Campaigns

The Web Marketing Association announces the international Call for Entries for its esteemed 23rd annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Recognized as the pioneering award dedicated to online advertising, the IAC Awards are designed to honor the most innovative and creative online advertising campaigns in the industry. The deadline for entry is January 31 at https://www.IACAward.org.