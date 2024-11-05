Web Marketing Association's 23rd IAC Awards to Name Best Online Advertising Campaigns
The Web Marketing Association announces the international Call for Entries for its esteemed 23rd annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Recognized as the pioneering award dedicated to online advertising, the IAC Awards are designed to honor the most innovative and creative online advertising campaigns in the industry. The deadline for entry is January 31 at https://www.IACAward.org.
“In today's digital era, online advertising isn't just an option—it's the heartbeat of successful marketing’ said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “That's why we've pioneered the IAC Awards. In our ever-evolving digital landscape, online advertising stands as the cornerstone of marketing success. The IAC Awards are not just a hallmark of recognition but a testament to the dedication, creativity, and prowess of industry professionals.”
The Internet Advertising Competition Awards are open to all organizations and individuals (advertising and interactive agencies, corporate marketing departments, small business owners, etc.) involved in the process of developing Internet advertising. Entries may be submitted online at http://www.iacaward.org. The deadline for entry is January 31, 2025 and will be judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium.
Awards will be presented within each of the industry categories and advertising formats including:
Best Social Media Campaign
Best Online ad & Campaign (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)
Best Email message & Campaign
Best Online newsletter & Campaign
Best Website (including best landing pages and best microsites)
Best Online video
Best Mobile applications
Best Integrated ad campaign
Best of show award for each format will be selected from among the industry winners. Ads eligible for entry in the competition must have run during the period from January 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025.
Interactive agencies that win multiple awards will also be in the running for Top Agency Award. Each entrant will be awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. A Best of Show will be worth 5 points, Best of Industry 3 points and each Outstanding award 1 point. The agency with the most points will be awarded the Top Agency Award.
In an effort to recognize those organizations that demonstrate exceptional development skills across multiple entries, agencies that win more the 5 awards will also be recognized with an Outstanding Advertising Developer award from the Web Marketing Association. In 2024, Five agencies won this honor.
Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February-March, 2025. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Epsilon, Facebook, Google, Hawkeye, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, MullenLowe, Possible, Postali, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R.
The 2025 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are sponsored by PR.Com, iContact, eTail Conferences.
A complete list of past winners can be found at the IAC Award Website.
About the Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to Web sites. The Web Marketing Association’s annual award programs, the WebAward Competition, MobileWebAwards and the Internet Advertising Competition Awards, have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world since 1997.
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.IACAward.org
