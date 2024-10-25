Rickcene Ulysee Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Punta Gorda, FL, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rickcene Ulysse of Punta Gorda, Florida has been honored as VIP for 2025 Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance.
About Rickcene Ulysse
Rickcene Ulysse is the owner and CEO of Bargain Financial Services. For over two decades, the company has been providing financial services, income tax preparation, money transferring, immigration services, health, and life insurance to clients across the United States. In addition, Ulysse is a professional musician and loves playing guitar and bass. Bargain Financial also assists clients with music and record sales.
Born in Jean-Rabel, Haiti on June 15, 1965, Ulysee obtained his B.S. in Health Administration from FCC and Southwestern Technical College. He is a licensed life and health insurance agent and is certified in medical billing and coding. Ulysee is affiliated with the Democratic Caucus of Sarasota. In addition to his VIP honor, Ulysee was chosen as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide this past summer.
For more information visit: bargainfinancial services.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Rickcene Ulysse
Rickcene Ulysse is the owner and CEO of Bargain Financial Services. For over two decades, the company has been providing financial services, income tax preparation, money transferring, immigration services, health, and life insurance to clients across the United States. In addition, Ulysse is a professional musician and loves playing guitar and bass. Bargain Financial also assists clients with music and record sales.
Born in Jean-Rabel, Haiti on June 15, 1965, Ulysee obtained his B.S. in Health Administration from FCC and Southwestern Technical College. He is a licensed life and health insurance agent and is certified in medical billing and coding. Ulysee is affiliated with the Democratic Caucus of Sarasota. In addition to his VIP honor, Ulysee was chosen as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide this past summer.
For more information visit: bargainfinancial services.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories