Chicks In Charge Announced as Official Partner for NADA Vault by Authenticom Podcasting Live at NADA Conference in New Orleans, January 23-26, 2025
LaCrosse, WI, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Authenticom is excited to announce its official partnership with Chicks In Charge, a groundbreaking podcast that is transforming the automotive industry with fresh perspectives from young professionals. Hosts Jess Burkhart and Shasta Haddock will be podcasting live from the 2025 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) conference, held January 23-26 in New Orleans, Louisiana, from the Authenticom booth.
As dynamic young women blazing a trail in the car business, Jess and Shasta use Chicks In Charge to engage the entire automotive community. Their live podcast sessions at NADA will feature exclusive interviews with industry leaders, offering deep dives into the world of sales, service, BDC, finance, and vendor collaboration. These sessions will also shine a spotlight on NadaVault, Authenticom’s leading-edge solution for secure and compliant data exchange.
“Partnering with Authenticom and NadaVault is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase how technology is reshaping the car business,” said Jess Burkhart. “We can’t wait to bring the energy of Chicks In Charge to the NADA stage, where we’ll be talking with key figures in the industry about everything from data security to innovation in dealerships.”
The Chicks In Charge podcast isn’t just about business insights—it’s about creating a nurturing, supportive space for young professionals in the automotive world, especially women. By offering candid conversations with industry influencers and experts, Jess and Shasta are empowering the next generation of leaders to thrive.
About NadaVault by Authenticom:
NadaVault is Authenticom’s cutting-edge solution designed to provide automotive dealerships with a secure, compliant, and efficient way to manage and share sensitive data. With a focus on privacy and security, NadaVault helps dealerships streamline operations while adhering to the highest standards of data protection.
About Chicks In Charge:
Chicks In Charge is a podcast by young women for everyone in the automotive industry. Hosts Jess Burkhart and Shasta Haddock dive into critical industry topics, from sales and service to vendor partnerships, while fostering a supportive environment that empowers young women to thrive in the automotive space.
For more information on Chicks In Charge and their live podcasting at the NADA conference, visit https://www.authenticom.com/ and https://www.thechicksinchargepodcast.com/ or follow them on social media.
As dynamic young women blazing a trail in the car business, Jess and Shasta use Chicks In Charge to engage the entire automotive community. Their live podcast sessions at NADA will feature exclusive interviews with industry leaders, offering deep dives into the world of sales, service, BDC, finance, and vendor collaboration. These sessions will also shine a spotlight on NadaVault, Authenticom’s leading-edge solution for secure and compliant data exchange.
“Partnering with Authenticom and NadaVault is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase how technology is reshaping the car business,” said Jess Burkhart. “We can’t wait to bring the energy of Chicks In Charge to the NADA stage, where we’ll be talking with key figures in the industry about everything from data security to innovation in dealerships.”
The Chicks In Charge podcast isn’t just about business insights—it’s about creating a nurturing, supportive space for young professionals in the automotive world, especially women. By offering candid conversations with industry influencers and experts, Jess and Shasta are empowering the next generation of leaders to thrive.
About NadaVault by Authenticom:
NadaVault is Authenticom’s cutting-edge solution designed to provide automotive dealerships with a secure, compliant, and efficient way to manage and share sensitive data. With a focus on privacy and security, NadaVault helps dealerships streamline operations while adhering to the highest standards of data protection.
About Chicks In Charge:
Chicks In Charge is a podcast by young women for everyone in the automotive industry. Hosts Jess Burkhart and Shasta Haddock dive into critical industry topics, from sales and service to vendor partnerships, while fostering a supportive environment that empowers young women to thrive in the automotive space.
For more information on Chicks In Charge and their live podcasting at the NADA conference, visit https://www.authenticom.com/ and https://www.thechicksinchargepodcast.com/ or follow them on social media.
Contact
The Chicks in ChargeContact
Jess Burkhart
417-291-8512
https://www.thechicksinchargepodcast.com/
Jess Burkhart
417-291-8512
https://www.thechicksinchargepodcast.com/
Categories