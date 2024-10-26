Outstanding Achievement in Poetry Recognized: Kenneth Boyd Named Winner in Royal Palm Literary Awards 2024

The Florida literary world is abuzz with excitement as Kenneth Boyd, a talented and accomplished writer, was announced as a winner in the esteemed Royal Palm Literary Awards (RPLA). Hosted annually by the Florida Writers Association (FWA), RPLA is a highly regarded writing competition that celebrates excellence in writing across more than 20 genre categories for adults and 5 for youth. This recognition is a testament to Kenneth Boyd's exceptional work and dedication to his craft.