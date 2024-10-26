Outstanding Achievement in Poetry Recognized: Kenneth Boyd Named Winner in Royal Palm Literary Awards 2024
The Florida literary world is abuzz with excitement as Kenneth Boyd, a talented and accomplished writer, was announced as a winner in the esteemed Royal Palm Literary Awards (RPLA). Hosted annually by the Florida Writers Association (FWA), RPLA is a highly regarded writing competition that celebrates excellence in writing across more than 20 genre categories for adults and 5 for youth. This recognition is a testament to Kenneth Boyd's exceptional work and dedication to his craft.
Jacksonville, FL, October 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Florida literary world is abuzz with excitement as Kenneth Boyd (www.bardopoetry.com), a talented and accomplished writer, was announced as a winner in the esteemed Royal Palm Literary Awards (RPLA). Bardo Poetry is the literary organization and website representing his poetry. Hosted annually by the Florida Writers Association (FWA), RPLA is a highly regarded writing competition that celebrates excellence in writing across more than 20 genre categories for adults and 5 for youth. This recognition is a testament to Kenneth Boyd's exceptional work and dedication to his craft.
The Royal Palm Literary Awards stand as a pinnacle of achievement in the writing community, offering a platform for writers to showcase their literary works and gain valuable recognition. The competition is exclusive to members of the FWA, a vibrant community of writers committed to fostering literary excellence and camaraderie.
With a rigorous judging process, RPLA provides all entrants with constructive and insightful written assessments, fostering growth and development within the writing community. Winners, like Kenneth Boyd, represent the best of the best, demonstrating an exceptional level of creativity, storytelling, and craft.
Kenneth Boyd's work, The Four Seasons, was an entry in the Poetry category and scored the most points from judges amongst several other prestigious and esteemed writers. His work is a four-part ekphrastic poem about famous paintings representing the spring, summer, autumn, and winter seasons.
Kenneth Boyd shared his thoughts on being named a winner, stating, "I have been working toward this moment for years. The RPLA is a welcome affirmation of my poetry."
As the literary world applauds this outstanding achievement, Kenneth Boyd, remains an inspiration to fellow writers, embodying the spirit of excellence in storytelling. The Royal Palm Literary Awards, now in their 22nd year, continue to shine a spotlight on the very best in the world of literature, and Kenneth Boyd's victory exemplifies the pinnacle of this art form.
For more information about the Royal Palm Literary Awards and the Florida Writers Association, please visit floridawriters.org.
Author Bio
Kenneth Boyd is an emerging poet and former jazz musician. His book, Grasshopper Dreams (2023) was “a compilation of evocative and graceful poetry” (Kirkus). Boyd is Assistant Editor of Poetry at Southland Alibi literary magazine He enjoys fine jazz, fine cigars, and fine clothes for Sunday morning church. For more information, visit www.bardopoetry.com, the literary organization and website representing his poetry.
The Royal Palm Literary Awards stand as a pinnacle of achievement in the writing community, offering a platform for writers to showcase their literary works and gain valuable recognition. The competition is exclusive to members of the FWA, a vibrant community of writers committed to fostering literary excellence and camaraderie.
With a rigorous judging process, RPLA provides all entrants with constructive and insightful written assessments, fostering growth and development within the writing community. Winners, like Kenneth Boyd, represent the best of the best, demonstrating an exceptional level of creativity, storytelling, and craft.
Kenneth Boyd's work, The Four Seasons, was an entry in the Poetry category and scored the most points from judges amongst several other prestigious and esteemed writers. His work is a four-part ekphrastic poem about famous paintings representing the spring, summer, autumn, and winter seasons.
Kenneth Boyd shared his thoughts on being named a winner, stating, "I have been working toward this moment for years. The RPLA is a welcome affirmation of my poetry."
As the literary world applauds this outstanding achievement, Kenneth Boyd, remains an inspiration to fellow writers, embodying the spirit of excellence in storytelling. The Royal Palm Literary Awards, now in their 22nd year, continue to shine a spotlight on the very best in the world of literature, and Kenneth Boyd's victory exemplifies the pinnacle of this art form.
For more information about the Royal Palm Literary Awards and the Florida Writers Association, please visit floridawriters.org.
Author Bio
Kenneth Boyd is an emerging poet and former jazz musician. His book, Grasshopper Dreams (2023) was “a compilation of evocative and graceful poetry” (Kirkus). Boyd is Assistant Editor of Poetry at Southland Alibi literary magazine He enjoys fine jazz, fine cigars, and fine clothes for Sunday morning church. For more information, visit www.bardopoetry.com, the literary organization and website representing his poetry.
Contact
Bardo PoetryContact
Kenneth Boyd
(612) 327-9430
www.bardopoetry.com
www.facebook.com/bardo.poetry
Kenneth Boyd
(612) 327-9430
www.bardopoetry.com
www.facebook.com/bardo.poetry
Categories