Memphis Businesswoman Joins IREM Governing Council
Memphis, TN, December 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Absolute Storage Investment (Absolute) is proud to announce that Maria Richardson, CPM, a member of Institute of Real Estate Management’s (IREM) Memphis chapter, has been appointed to the IREM Governing Council. Maria currently operates as an Asset Manager for Absolute Storage Investment, and her role at IREM will enable her to further expand her expertise in real estate management.
As an Asset Manager, Maria has been responsible for overseeing the management of various real estate assets for Absolute Storage Investment. Her attention to detail, strategic planning, and analytical skills have been instrumental in ensuring the success of the organization's real estate portfolio. With her experience and capabilities, Maria is a valuable addition to the IREM Governing Council team, and Absolute is proud to support her in this new role.
The Governing Council receives and acts on recommendations from the IREM Board of Directors and holds final authority over decisions impacting IREM Bylaws, governance policies, IREM Code of Professional Ethics and AMO Code of Professional Ethics, and budget matters. The Governing Council also elects the IREM Officers, Regional Vice Presidents, and Board of Directors.
IREM is a professional association providing education, resources, and networking opportunities for real estate management professionals. The organization is dedicated to advancing the profession of real estate management by promoting ethical business practices and advocating for the industry. Maria’s involvement with IREM will give her access to valuable resources and professional development opportunities, enabling her to stay current with industry trends and best practices.
"We are excited to see Maria take on this new role at IREM," said Michael Haugh, Founding Partner of Absolute Storage Investment. "She has been an integral part of our team, and her expertise in real estate management will undoubtedly make her an asset to IREM. We are proud to support her in her continued professional growth."
Maria Richardson's dedication to her work and her commitment to advancing her career make her an outstanding asset to the real estate industry. We wish her all the best in her new role at IREM and look forward to seeing her continue to excel in the field of real estate management.
Absolute Storage Investment
Absolute Storage Investment (Absolute) is a Memphis-based self-storage investment company operating in many Southeastern states. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.
