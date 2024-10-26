Shifting the Way You Think Launches New Wellness Center in South Shore Massachusetts
Shifting the Way You Think is committed to reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and creating a community where individuals feel supported and encouraged to seek help. With its focus on holistic well-being, the center aims to empower individuals to live their best lives.
Stoughton, MA, October 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renowned mental health clinician, author, and popular podcaster Celeste Viciere is excited to announce the grand opening of her new wellness center, Shifting the Way You Think, in the heart of South Shore Massachusetts. The center offers a comprehensive range of holistic services designed to improve mental well-being and overall wellness within the community.
To celebrate this momentous occasion, Shifting the Way You Think invites all community members to attend an Open House on November 2, from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM at the new center. 4 room suite Peace,(room 1) Love (Room 2),Joy (Room 3), Irvienne’s Room (Room 4)
Agenda for the Open House: Everything is First- Come First- Serve
12:30 PM: Networking and light refreshments
1:00 PM -3pm
Irvienne’s Room - Chair massages,Small classes
Peace-Room Acupuncture
Joy Room Creativity - Arts and Craft
Class Schedule
1:00 PM: Line Dance
1:30 PM: Sound Bath Meditation
2:00 PM: Line Dance
2:30 PM: Sound Bath Meditation
3:00 PM - Closing remarks from Founder Celeste The Therapist
About the Founder
Celeste Viciere, a licensed mental health clinician and the driving force behind the center, is well-known for her insightful podcast, “Celeste the Therapist.” With a passion for helping others, Viciere brings her expertise and compassionate approach to Shifting the Way You Think, creating a space where individuals can feel heard, understood, and empowered.
The center offers a variety of services, including:
Individual and Group Therapy: Personalized treatment plans tailored to address specific mental health challenges.
Wellness Programs: A comprehensive approach to well-being, encompassing physical, spiritual, and mental health.
Space Rental: Opportunities for other wellness providers to rent space and offer their services.
Community Outreach and Education: Workshops and seminars to raise awareness about mental health and promote wellness.
About Shifting the Way You Think
Shifting the Way You Think is a premier wellness center located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Established in 2015 as The Uniting Center and rebranded in 2021, the center is dedicated to providing comprehensive wellness services to individuals in need of therapy and community. With a team of highly skilled professionals, the center offers a supportive and compassionate environment for healing and growth.
For more information, please visit: www.stwyt.com.
Contact
Shifting the Way You thinkContact
Sophia Nicole
781-205-0575
stwyt.com
