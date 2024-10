Shifting the Way You Think Launches New Wellness Center in South Shore Massachusetts

Stoughton, MA, October 26, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Renowned mental health clinician, author, and popular podcaster Celeste Viciere is excited to announce the grand opening of her new wellness center, Shifting the Way You Think, in the heart of South Shore Massachusetts. The center offers a comprehensive range of holistic services designed to improve mental well-being and overall wellness within the community.To celebrate this momentous occasion, Shifting the Way You Think invites all community members to attend an Open House on November 2, from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM at the new center. 4 room suite Peace,(room 1) Love (Room 2),Joy (Room 3), Irvienne’s Room (Room 4)Agenda for the Open House: Everything is First- Come First- Serve12:30 PM: Networking and light refreshments1:00 PM -3pmIrvienne’s Room - Chair massages,Small classesPeace-Room AcupunctureJoy Room Creativity - Arts and CraftClass Schedule1:00 PM: Line Dance1:30 PM: Sound Bath Meditation2:00 PM: Line Dance2:30 PM: Sound Bath Meditation3:00 PM - Closing remarks from Founder Celeste The TherapistAbout the FounderCeleste Viciere, a licensed mental health clinician and the driving force behind the center, is well-known for her insightful podcast, “Celeste the Therapist.” With a passion for helping others, Viciere brings her expertise and compassionate approach to Shifting the Way You Think, creating a space where individuals can feel heard, understood, and empowered.The center offers a variety of services, including:Individual and Group Therapy: Personalized treatment plans tailored to address specific mental health challenges.Wellness Programs: A comprehensive approach to well-being, encompassing physical, spiritual, and mental health.Space Rental: Opportunities for other wellness providers to rent space and offer their services.Community Outreach and Education: Workshops and seminars to raise awareness about mental health and promote wellness.Shifting the Way You Think is committed to reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and creating a community where individuals feel supported and encouraged to seek help. With its focus on holistic well-being, the center aims to empower individuals to live their best lives.About Shifting the Way You ThinkShifting the Way You Think is a premier wellness center located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Established in 2015 as The Uniting Center and rebranded in 2021, the center is dedicated to providing comprehensive wellness services to individuals in need of therapy and community. With a team of highly skilled professionals, the center offers a supportive and compassionate environment for healing and growth.For more information, please visit: www.stwyt.com