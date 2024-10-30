Cris Cyborg Considered WMMA GOAT After 5th World Title by Most
Cris Cyborg adds the PFL MMA Championship to her MMA Resume which already included the Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta FC, and STRIKEFORCE Championship belts. Winner of 17 World Championship fights, Cris Cyborg defeated 2x PFL Tournament Champion Larissa Pacheco 4 rounds to 1 to become PFL MMA World Champion.
Los Angelas, CA, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cris Cyborg Made History in Riyadh Saudi Arabia becoming the only athlete in the history of MMA to win 5 promotional World Championships. Adding the PFL MMA Champoionship to a resume that already includes belts with; Bellator MMA, UFC, Invcita FC, and STRIKEFORCE Cris Cyborg won her 17th World Championship fight.
A career that has spanned over 19 years, Cyborg faced a younger opponent in Larissa Pacheco who was the betting favorite going into their PFL PPV Super Fight. Cyborg showcased veteran judgement and often seemed to be in cruise control as she secured a decision win by a margin of 4 rounds to 1 on all three of the judges scorecards.
Cyborg who patiently waited a full year for the Bellator MMA X PFL showdown to be made, said that she is hoping for a quick turn around and a chance to defend her championship soon. Notable options include; Sara Collins, Aspen Ladd, Marina Mokhnatkina, Leah McCourt, and Michelle Montague as Cyborg announced she has 2 remaining fights on her Legacy Tour before retirement.
Team Cris Cyborg took fans on an exclusive Video Documentary of the historic fight night in Riyadh Saudi Arabia. Thanks the PFL, PIF, SURJ, Saudi Minister of Sports, Cris Cyborg X Larissa Pacheco officially made history as the first female World Championship fight in the history of Mixed Martial Arts to take place in the middle east.
A career that has spanned over 19 years, Cyborg faced a younger opponent in Larissa Pacheco who was the betting favorite going into their PFL PPV Super Fight. Cyborg showcased veteran judgement and often seemed to be in cruise control as she secured a decision win by a margin of 4 rounds to 1 on all three of the judges scorecards.
Cyborg who patiently waited a full year for the Bellator MMA X PFL showdown to be made, said that she is hoping for a quick turn around and a chance to defend her championship soon. Notable options include; Sara Collins, Aspen Ladd, Marina Mokhnatkina, Leah McCourt, and Michelle Montague as Cyborg announced she has 2 remaining fights on her Legacy Tour before retirement.
Team Cris Cyborg took fans on an exclusive Video Documentary of the historic fight night in Riyadh Saudi Arabia. Thanks the PFL, PIF, SURJ, Saudi Minister of Sports, Cris Cyborg X Larissa Pacheco officially made history as the first female World Championship fight in the history of Mixed Martial Arts to take place in the middle east.
Contact
CrisCyborg.comContact
Jerry McClane
657-293-5515
CrisCyborg.com
Jerry McClane
657-293-5515
CrisCyborg.com
Multimedia
Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg with PFL SUPER FIGHT Belt and Bellator MMA Belt. Victory over Larissa Pacheco was Cris Cyborg's 17th World Championship victory.
Categories