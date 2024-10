Cris Cyborg Considered WMMA GOAT After 5th World Title by Most

Los Angelas, CA, October 30, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Cris Cyborg Made History in Riyadh Saudi Arabia becoming the only athlete in the history of MMA to win 5 promotional World Championships. Adding the PFL MMA Champoionship to a resume that already includes belts with; Bellator MMA, UFC, Invcita FC, and STRIKEFORCE Cris Cyborg won her 17th World Championship fight.A career that has spanned over 19 years, Cyborg faced a younger opponent in Larissa Pacheco who was the betting favorite going into their PFL PPV Super Fight. Cyborg showcased veteran judgement and often seemed to be in cruise control as she secured a decision win by a margin of 4 rounds to 1 on all three of the judges scorecards.Cyborg who patiently waited a full year for the Bellator MMA X PFL showdown to be made, said that she is hoping for a quick turn around and a chance to defend her championship soon. Notable options include; Sara Collins, Aspen Ladd, Marina Mokhnatkina, Leah McCourt, and Michelle Montague as Cyborg announced she has 2 remaining fights on her Legacy Tour before retirement.Team Cris Cyborg took fans on an exclusive Video Documentary of the historic fight night in Riyadh Saudi Arabia. Thanks the PFL, PIF, SURJ, Saudi Minister of Sports, Cris Cyborg X Larissa Pacheco officially made history as the first female World Championship fight in the history of Mixed Martial Arts to take place in the middle east.