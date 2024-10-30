FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success.
Tallahassee, FL, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SOCIAL HOUSE® vodka is thrilled to announce a significant partnership with FANG Exchange, an innovative NIL Collective dedicated to empowering student-athletes at Florida A&M University (FAMU). This collaboration celebrates the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka FANG Exchange Limited Edition bottle, crafted to honor the resilience and spirit of its athletes while providing them with crucial support as they navigate the new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape.
“At SOCIAL HOUSE® vodka, we’re incredibly proud to partner with Fang Exchange in creating a co-branded bottle, a milestone in our commitment to championing HBCUs and their athletic programs,” said Cary Joshi, Founder and President of SOCIAL HOUSE® vodka. “This project reflects both our brand’s values and our mission—to elevate communities that inspire, empower, and embody the spirit of excellence. We’re honored to stand alongside Fang Exchange to bring this vision to life.”
Introducing the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka
The FANG Exchange Limited Edition bottle by SOCIAL HOUSE® vodka is more than just a premium spirit - it’s a celebration of the excellence FAMU’s student athletes embody both on and off the field. Distilled from the highest quality ingredients, this gluten-free vodka offers a smooth, refined taste that pairs perfectly with your favorite cocktails or stands alone when enjoyed neat. By choosing this special edition, supporters are not only savoring an exceptional product but also directly contributing to the success of FAMU’s student-athletes.
A portion of the proceeds from each FANG Exchange Limited Edition bottle sold will go directly to FANG Exchange, ensuring that its athletes have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive in their academic and athletic endeavors.
Empowering FAMU Athletes Through NIL
With the formation of the FANG Exchange NIL Collective, FAMU athletes are poised to receive name, image, and likeness support under the new NIL legislation. This partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® vodka represents a pivotal moment, providing FAMU’s athletes with the tools and resources necessary to secure endorsements and build their personal brands.
“This collaboration isn’t just a partnership; it’s history in the making. Too often, HBCUs and their exceptional athletic departments are overlooked in these types of ventures, but we believe their stories and achievements deserve to be celebrated,” said K'Hadree Hooker, Vice President of Sales for SOCIAL HOUSE® vodka. “This collaboration is about more than just a bottle - it’s about making a meaningful impact on the lives of FAMU athletes. We’re proud to be part of this groundbreaking initiative that not only highlights the quality of SOCIAL HOUSE® vodka but also supports the future of collegiate athletics.”
Ashley Coleman, Executive Director of FANG Exchange, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership: “The FANG Exchange Limited Edition bottle is a significant step forward in our mission to provide our athletes with the opportunities they deserve. Partnering with SOCIAL HOUSE® vodka allows us to extend our reach and ensure our student-athletes have the support they need to succeed in both their sports and their studies.”
Connecting FAMU Fans and Businesses with Student-Athletes
The FANG Exchange Limited Edition bottle provides a unique opportunity for Florida A&M’s passionate supporters and local businesses to engage directly with the university’s athletes. By offering this exclusive vodka, retailers, bars, and restaurants can demonstrate their support for the student athletes through FANG Exchange while providing their customers with a product that embodies both excellence and community impact.
The FANG Exchange Limited Edition vodka will be available at participating liquor stores, bars and restaurants, and online. SOCIAL HOUSE® vodka invites all FAMU fans and businesses to purchase this special bottle and support the ongoing success of its student-athletes.
About SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is a premium craft vodka known for its smooth taste and exceptional quality. Handcrafted with the finest ingredients and a focus on community, SOCIAL HOUSE® vodka is committed to making a positive impact wherever it is enjoyed. To learn more, please visit: https://socialhousevodka.com.
About FANG Exchange
FANG Exchange is dedicated to redefining what it means to be a student-athlete at Florida A&M University in the modern era. As an NIL organization, FANG Exchange curates opportunities for FAMU athletes to develop and enhance their personal brands. Serving as the bridge between FAMU athletes and the fans, alumni, corporations, and charities that support them, FANG Exchange is committed to promoting transparency, fairness, and empowerment in collegiate athletics. To learn more, please visit: https://fangexchange.com.
