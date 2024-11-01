Partnership Between Local Companies Focuses on Home Safety
Home Instead® and Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital® collaborate on event for patients discharged from the hospital.
Green Bay, WI, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- At the crossroads of home care and health care, We Care Senior Care, Inc. dba Home Instead® and Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital® announced plans to partner on a free community-education event. On November 7, 2024, the public is welcome to attend Ensuring a Safe Home After Discharging From a Hospital. The event will take place in the Therapy Room (second floor) at Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital (1110 Kepler Dr., Green Bay), from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Mike Roffelsen, CEO at Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital, which opened in March 2023, said, “Outreach like this to our communities is a foundational value of our organization. We need to make sure that our patients are supported, not only while they are with us but also when they leave. Having a safe and functional space at home to continue their recovery is paramount to getting back to living their best life.”
Possessing nearly 50 years of combined experience, Elizabeth Polacheck, MD, and Laura Harnowski, NP, will lead the home-safety presentation. Attendees will hear simple and economical do-it-yourself tips to help make home a safe place to rehabilitate and recover following a hospital stay, in turn reducing reinjury and costly hospital re-admission. The presenters will also demonstrate proper safety techniques for mobility, personal care such as bathing, and more.
This is a live, in-person seminar ideally tailored to family caregivers and their loved ones. Healthcare professionals will also benefit from the topical discussions, live demos and complimentary tours of Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital. Cosponsoring the event is Home Instead, a leading provider of in-home care services for the elderly.
Angela Heder, General Manager at Home Instead locations in Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay, said, “While most of our clients are aging adults, home safety applies to anyone looking to recover at home following surgery or an extended hospital stay. We know that patients have better outcomes when they can rehabilitate at home; however, home needs to be a suitable and safe place to recover. The good news is that home safety doesn’t have to be a major or expensive undertaking. This seminar will help guide families through basic home-safety enhancements that they can implement on their own.
Light refreshments will be served, and reservations are encouraged. To RSVP, please visit SurveyMonkey.com/r/HomeSafetyRehab 24/7, or call 920.965.1600, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The deadline to RSVP is November 1.
About We Care Senior Care, Inc.
Founded by Steve Nooyen in 1997, We Care Senior Care is an independently owned and operated franchise of Home Instead, Inc., an Honor Company. It is the largest network of Home Instead franchises and among the highest performing franchise groups in North America. We Care Senior Care consists of 15 central locations across Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama, as well as two satellite offices and two regional corporate support centers. The company employs nearly 1,500 caregivers and more than 100 support personnel. As a Home Instead franchise group, We Care Senior Care provides comprehensive in-home care services for aging adults and their families. Learn more at HomeInstead.com/GreenBayWI.
About Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital
Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed medical rehabilitation hospital providing specialized rehabilitative care to patients who are recovering from disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses or chronic medical conditions. This includes strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries, multiple traumas, various neurological and musculoskeletal disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, amputations and other medically complex conditions. To learn more, visit GreenBayRehab.com.
Mike Roffelsen, CEO at Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital, which opened in March 2023, said, “Outreach like this to our communities is a foundational value of our organization. We need to make sure that our patients are supported, not only while they are with us but also when they leave. Having a safe and functional space at home to continue their recovery is paramount to getting back to living their best life.”
Possessing nearly 50 years of combined experience, Elizabeth Polacheck, MD, and Laura Harnowski, NP, will lead the home-safety presentation. Attendees will hear simple and economical do-it-yourself tips to help make home a safe place to rehabilitate and recover following a hospital stay, in turn reducing reinjury and costly hospital re-admission. The presenters will also demonstrate proper safety techniques for mobility, personal care such as bathing, and more.
This is a live, in-person seminar ideally tailored to family caregivers and their loved ones. Healthcare professionals will also benefit from the topical discussions, live demos and complimentary tours of Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital. Cosponsoring the event is Home Instead, a leading provider of in-home care services for the elderly.
Angela Heder, General Manager at Home Instead locations in Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay, said, “While most of our clients are aging adults, home safety applies to anyone looking to recover at home following surgery or an extended hospital stay. We know that patients have better outcomes when they can rehabilitate at home; however, home needs to be a suitable and safe place to recover. The good news is that home safety doesn’t have to be a major or expensive undertaking. This seminar will help guide families through basic home-safety enhancements that they can implement on their own.
Light refreshments will be served, and reservations are encouraged. To RSVP, please visit SurveyMonkey.com/r/HomeSafetyRehab 24/7, or call 920.965.1600, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The deadline to RSVP is November 1.
About We Care Senior Care, Inc.
Founded by Steve Nooyen in 1997, We Care Senior Care is an independently owned and operated franchise of Home Instead, Inc., an Honor Company. It is the largest network of Home Instead franchises and among the highest performing franchise groups in North America. We Care Senior Care consists of 15 central locations across Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama, as well as two satellite offices and two regional corporate support centers. The company employs nearly 1,500 caregivers and more than 100 support personnel. As a Home Instead franchise group, We Care Senior Care provides comprehensive in-home care services for aging adults and their families. Learn more at HomeInstead.com/GreenBayWI.
About Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital
Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed medical rehabilitation hospital providing specialized rehabilitative care to patients who are recovering from disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses or chronic medical conditions. This includes strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries, multiple traumas, various neurological and musculoskeletal disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, amputations and other medically complex conditions. To learn more, visit GreenBayRehab.com.
Contact
Green Bay Rehabilitation HospitalContact
Matt Luders
920-559-1303
https://greenbayrehab.com/
Matt Luders
920-559-1303
https://greenbayrehab.com/
Categories