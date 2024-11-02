Havana Boys Club "Great Cabo Pig Roast 2024" Breaks Last Years' Total
In its fifth triumphant year, the Havana Boys Club proudly announced the overwhelming success of the "Great Cabo Pig Roast 2024" at its monthly October dinner, raising an impressive $31,000 in support of the Hope For Los Cabos foundation.
Dallas, TX, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Havana Boys Club "Great Cabo Pig Roast 2024"
November 7-8-9, 2024
Cabo San Lucas
In its fifth triumphant year, the Havana Boys Club proudly announced the overwhelming success of the "Great Cabo Pig Roast2024" at its monthly dinner, raising an impressive $31,000.00 in support of the Hope For Los Cabos foundation. The foundation was organized and administered by founders Dave and Jen Limpert. The annual event, a labor of love organized by Havana Boys Club founder, Clay Thompson and charter member Jim Merritt, who host the annual event at his residence Casa Verde in Pedregal, continues to make a profound impact on the lives of special needs children in the Barrios of Los Cabos.
The primary focus of the Hope For Los Cabos foundation is to champion education, providing a pathway for these deserving children from school to University. The funds generated by the Havana Boys Club members during this fundraising event play a pivotal role in advancing this noble cause.
Esteemed chef Richard Chamberlain, Chamberlain's Steak & Fish in Addison, TX, now in his 4th year of dedicated involvement, not only tantalizes the taste buds of their members but also prepares the Saturday night presentation dinner during the 3-day event in Cabo San Lucas.
The Havana Boys Club "Great Cabo Pig Roast 2024" is more than a cook out: it is a three-tiered endeavor that significantly impacts the community. Beyond the substantial financial contribution, the event serves as a catalyst for the fundraising that benefits the orphans while providing an unforgettable adventure for their members. "This creates a perfect synergy of brotherhood and philanthropy and they are thrilled by the success of this year's event and grateful for the unwavering support of their members," said Clay Thompson, founder of the Havana Boys Club, he also added, "The funds raised will empower the Hope For Los Cabos Foundation to continue its vital work, ensuring a brighter future for special needs children in the local community."
The annual event not only showcases the camaraderie of the Havana Boys Club but also exemplifies the power of collective giving, where a weekend of brotherhood transforms into a year of educational opportunities for those who need it the most.
Contact
Havana Boys Club LLCContact
Clay Thompson
214-679-8471
havanaboysclub.com
